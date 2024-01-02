On Monday, January 1, 2024, a post shared by X (previously called Twitter) user @snowflowerist gained traction in which they compared Kim Taehyung with NewJeans' Kim Minji, stating that the duo look alike as recent airport pictures of the latter went viral.

Netizens agreed with @snowflowerist's observation, expressing agreement and noting that they have observed the resemblance on multiple occasions. Many ARMYs and Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom name) were glad to find that others shared the same perspective. Fans stated that allegations about V and Minji being each other's siblings due to looking alike might be true.

"They have deep voice": Fans can't stop comparing how Kim Taehyung and NewJeans' Minji look alike

As the latest pictures of Kim Minji captured by a few fansites at the airport went viral on social media, fans stated that she indeed looked like BTS member Kim Taehyung due to their alleged similar facial features.

In the airport pictures, Minji sported casual winter clothes and a bag and concealed her face with a cap and mask. However, the fansites were able to capture the idol's bare face, thus revealing her distinct features.

Once the pictures flooded social media, many compared her looks with those of BTS' Kim Taehyung and stated that their eyes look very similar. They even mentioned similarities in the shape of their noses and lips, suggesting that the duo are more than singers who work for the same company, suggesting a sibling or cousin relationship.

Some humorously speculated that HYBE might announce the duo being siblings, while others expressed their wish to see both Minji and V in a drama together. Many also mentioned that it is not the first time they have observed these details and claimed to have noticed the resemblance for quite a long time.

Fans also sarcastically asked Minji to log into her "brother's" Instagram account and post a picture, while others commented on the duo's deep voices. Some fans even mistook Minji for Kim Taehyung, initially thinking that @snowflowerist had shared unseen military pictures of V, leading them to contemplate reporting the user.

As the recent pictures of the Cookie singer went viral, many reacted to them, highlighting her similarities to the Rainy Days singer.

Meanwhile, fans have also created a series of collages, adding pictures of the Love Me Again singer and NewJeans' Kim Minji, indicating the times they found that the duo indeed looked alike.

BTS' V is expected to return from his military service in 2025 after serving over the course of eighteen months.