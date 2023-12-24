"The power that only the Kim Taehyung holds": Fans proud as BTS' V crowns as the only Asian to become King of Gen.Z 'It Boy'

J-14, one of America's largest teen magazines, crowned BTS' Kim Taehyung as the only Asian to be chosen as King of Gen.Z's Generation 'It Boy' on December 24, 2023.

J-14 is an American magazine that caters to a specific demographic by providing entertainment. The target audience spans from 11 to 19 years old. Established in 1988, it was released every month.

The aforementioned outlet stated that it is due to the popularity of Kim in 2023. According to Google Trends, he was the most searched K-pop star in the United States. As soon as the fans got to know about the Love Me Again singer's latest feat, they took to social media to celebrate it and one user stated:

Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung named one of the King of Gen.Z's Generation's "It Boy"

As Kim Taehyung ranked first in Google Trends search volume in 47 out of 51 regions in the United States of America, it showcased his immense popularity across the country.

This recognition led the aforementioned magazine to name him the King of Gen.Z's Generation's 'It Boy. The search terms related to the idol include layover v, love me again v, slow dancing v, and others. The search volume surged in December primarily driven by news of his enlistment.

It should be noted that the Love Me Again singer has enlisted for his mandatory military service and has not been active in the United States, nor has he been promoting any of his solo works. The aforementioned data related to Google Trends is based on the record of high search volume from August to October, a period during which he released his solo debut album Layover which was well-received by fans worldwide.

The aforementioned American magazine has also named him the only male celebrity, alongside Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, recognized as an influential star guaranteeing box office success.

As soon as the fans got to know about Kim Taehyung's latest feat, fans took to social media to celebrate and express their pride. They believe it was inevitable given the idol's hard work, dedication to his craft, and consistent excellence.

Fans are reacting to BTS' V being selected as the King of Gen.Z's generation by the aforementioned media outlet:

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung was recently appointed as the new face of the domestic coffee brand Compose Coffee and promotional campaigns featuring the singer will commence in early 2024

Kim Taehyung is Currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and serves in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command. The idol is expected to return in 2025 after serving over eighteen months.