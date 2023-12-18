"SERVING IN AND OUT": Fans go gaga over Kim Taehyung's latest Celine portraits on Kakao Talk Channel

On December 18, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest portraits were updated on Celine's new Kakao Talk Channel, sending fans into a frenzy. On the same day, the media outlet Elle Korea announced the launch of Celine's Kakao Talk Channel, where the brand will update fans about upcoming content. The outlet also revealed that they will be posting exclusive content that will only be accessible on the channel.

As the Kakao Talk Channel posted Kim Taehyung's newest portrait, fans took to social media to express their opinion about the same.

"The most handsome man on earth": Fans can't get enough of Kim Taehyung's latest picture

Since Kim Taehyung was announced as the global brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Celine in March 2023, the brand has released several promotional campaign pictures with the Love Me Again singer. In the latest monochromatic portrait, the idol looked stunning as he donned a classic Celine western shirt and wore a black jacket over it. The idol was also posing for a photo with a Medium Abba Triomphe Bag from the brand.

As soon as the fans saw the latest portrait from Celine, they could not stop complimenting the idol and believed that he was looking straight into their eyes. They hailed him for his gorgeous features and expressed that he pulled off his Celine look in an impeccable manner. The idol recently enlisted for his mandatory military service and netizens mentioned that the latest visuals made them miss him even more.

The idol's advertisement campaigns were also spotted on Naver and Kakao Talk.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung has contributed a lot to social media engagement and Earned Media Value for the French brand. Out of the 8 million likes that the brand has garnered over this year on Instagram, the idol has contributed to 2.5 million of them, solely from his promotional campaigns, as per @KTHEADLINES on Twitter.

Kim Taehyung recently made headlines after he enlisted for his mandatory military service and joined the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command, known for countering anti-terrorism activities. The unit is the only wing in the military that is under the direct control of the President of the country. He enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon.

The Love Me Again singer is expected to serve in the military for 18 months. He is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025.