On December 17, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Tenasia published a report titled, "All BTS members have enlisted, but the military service law has remained in place for two years... If this continues, Seventeen and NCT 127 will also enlist in the military," sparking a debate among the K-pop community.

The outlet above reported on how the special military service has been under discussion to expand the scope to include pop culture figures but has been pending in the National Assembly since 2021.

Expand Tweet

According to the present Military Service Act, all non-disabled Korean men must enlist for two years of military service before the age of 31. Possible exemptions and reduced terms of service exist for individuals excelling in arts and sports, including top classical musicians, folk music acts, and Olympic medal winners.

As the outlet discusses how the current special military services need to expand the scope to provide exemptions for K-pop idols and notes that BTS wasn't given any exemption despite their significant contribution to the economy of South Korea, fans are involved in a heated debate on social media, with one side stating that if BTS enlisted, then other K-Pop groups will have to enlist as well.

"BTS add 3.6 billion $ each year": Fans divided as the outlet allegedly reports exemption for other K-pop groups

Expand Tweet

As the outlet above allegedly reports the need for a military exemption for other groups and the revision of the outdated special military service system for arts and sports personnel that started in 1973, it states that the law is biased towards specific fields.

The outlet allegedly further reports the issue with the special military services that have refrained from granting an exemption for BTS and creating problems for other K-pop groups to be exempted from service, which is under the Military Service Act and states,

"The basis for the claim that related laws are rather unfair to K-pop male groups lies in the Military Service Act, which limits those eligible for special military service."

It continues,

The special military service system under the Military Service Act is operated so that those who achieve a certain level of performance in 42 cultural and artistic competitions, including art, sports, classical music, Korean traditional music, and ballet, are transferred to supplementary service instead of active duty and can fulfill their military service obligations."

The outlet further reported,

"However, pop culture artists such as BTS are not eligible for supplementary service. This is why there are complaints about the special system itself."

The outlet further explains how other groups must be exempted from military service, not only individuals contributing to the arts and sports. They state that even K-pop groups increase the country's national prestige and should, therefore, be given an exemption as well. They also talk about how groups such as SEVENTEEN, NCT 127 members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, and Taeyong, are scheduled to enlist next year, allegedly stating that the special military service law needs amendment so that other groups can at least get an exemption.

They also allegedly refer to how it is unfair for the other K-Pop groups not to receive an exemption.

Expand Tweet

As soon as fans read the article, they were divided into two sides. One side stated that when BTS enlisted in the military, the law was not amended despite fans' requests and their immense contribution. Some fans argued that the BTS reportedly contributes over $3.6 billion to the economy of South Korea and has promoted the country's heritage, culture, tradition, and language worldwide, yet they didn't get any exemption. They argue that no other group should get one if BTS didn't have the privilege of exemption.

On the other hand, fans of other K-pop groups stated that they also contribute to the economy, topping charts such as Billboard, and thus deserve exemption.

Fan reactions to K-media’s report on impending military enlistment exemption for other K-pop groups stirs debate online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The outlet above allegedly reported how, with changing times, there should be a need to revise the law and stated,

"It is time for everyone to make a choice that fits the spirit of the times, whether to join the military or open the door to cultural artists. If it is left buried, even the values of equity and fairness that the government has emphasized may be shaken."

All the BTS members are enlisted for their mandatory military service and are set to reunite in 2025.