"Pledis doesn't deserve SEVENTEEN": CEO Han Sung-soo winning the Best Producer award at MMA 2023 receives backlash online

On December 4, 2023, SEVENTEEN's fans, CARATs, called out Pledis Entertainment as its CEO Han Sung-soo won an award for Best Producer at the Melon Music Awards 2023, which was held two days ago. The Best Producer award is given to the music producer who has made a significant contribution to executing and planning how an album, or song should be created.

As CEO Han Sung-soo won the Best Producer award at the Melon Music Awards 2023, fans began speaking about how the agency has allegedly not given any credit to SEVENTEEN, their producer, music directors, or screenwriters for their contribution.

Fans stated that "Pledis doesn't deserve SEVENTEEN" as they reacted to the situation on social media platforms like Twitter.

"Coups should make his own company": Fans express dissatisfaction with Pledis for allegedly not giving SEVENTEEN credit

Fans were disappointed as the South Korean agency's CEO was praised by Newsis for being the "driving force behind the global achievements of Seventeen" and the group was not credited for their own achievements.

Even Pledis Entertainment allegedly credited CEO Han Sung-soo for the group's achievements and stated:

"By succeeding in various projects, such as various pop-up stores linked to artists, he has provided fans with an expanded fan experience and expanded his influence throughout the music industry."

This angered fans as they believed the agency discredited the efforts of the group and did not appreciate them for their contribution and hard work.

The group's recently released mini-album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN became the first K-pop album in 2023 to sell over five million copies in the first half of the year. Their release FML also sold over 6.2 million copies, achieving the highest sales for a K-pop album of all time.

Despite all the aforementioned achievements of the group, they were allegedly not recognized by the agency Pledis Entertainment or HYBE. Fans now believe that the group deserves another company, alleging that the agency is making money off of them and stealing their credit.

Some fans also suggested that S.Coups should launch his own company with his own producers and screenwriters. They criticized Pledis Entertainment for allegedly trying to overshadow the group's achievements and believed that Woozi and Bumzu should be credited for their work.

The group was recently in the news after they attended the Mnet Asian Music Awards, where they delivered a spectacular performance. MAMA is an annual award ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates the achievements in the Asian music industry.