"They actually paved the way": Fans react as experts predict BTS' popularity after completing mandatory service

On December 17, 2023, the South Korean media outlet YTN reported on BTS as a group becoming more popular and enduring as longevity K-pop sensations after completing their mandatory military service.

The aforementioned outlet reported the opinions of experts who are predicting that during the duration, as members continue to serve, Bighit Entertainment will release advanced content curated for fans. As they return, their influence will be greater than before and will continue to accelerate further.

As soon as fans read about the opinions of experts predicting the increase in Bangtan's popularity and influence after completing their mandatory military service, they were over the moon, and one user tweeted:

"They keep doing LEGEND things": Fans are proud of BTS' impact

As the remaining four members of the group, including Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook, enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and 12, fans have been streaming their songs to keep themselves occupied. Jin is expected to complete his mandatory military service and return to the K-pop industry in June 2024, followed by j-hope and Suga who are currently serving in the military.

Even as the group is in the military, their song Spring Day, released six years ago, reached #1 on Japan's Oricon chart daily digital single ranking and iTunes music charts in 83 countries around the world. The outlet reported that this is due to the power of fans who want to showcase their utmost support for the members while they are away. Even their decade-old song No More Dreams recently reached No. 1 on iTunes.

Experts also suggested that they will overcome several barriers and create more impact as a group, stating, as translated by the X user @mhereonlyforBTS:

"Experts are expecting BTS's influence to be greater than before after their activities as a complete group. In particular, it is predicted that it will be possible to overcome the barrier of the Grammy Awards, which was unfortunately missed, and even achieve the grand slam of the three major American music award ceremonies. BTS is raising expectations. It is becoming a new standard in the history of K-pop idols, which were once stained with military service evasion."

Fans are sure that the group will rise high as they serve their country and have already prepared content for fans in advance. The group members will release their solo endeavors and the latest documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, that will shed light on their journey as K-pop idols till now, and the drama Begins Youth is also scheduled to release soon.

The group is expected to return from their mandatory military service in 2025.