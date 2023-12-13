"You will always be a work of art": Fans rejoice as Kim Namjoon's Indigo named one of the best K-pop albums of 2023 by music critic IZM

On December 12, 2023, BTS' Kim Namjoon's debut album Indigo was selected as one of the best K-pop albums of 2023 by IZM, one of the most prominent music review sites and webzines.

Kim Namjoon released his phenomenal debut album Indigo on December 2, 2023, through Big Hit Music. The album features ten tracks with Wild Flower as the leading track. The idol also collaborated with prominent figures, including Erykah Badu, Youjeen, Kim Sawol, and others for his solo album.

As IZM declared Indigo as one of the best K-pop albums of 2023 despite it being released in the preceding year, fans rejoiced and took to social media to express their opinions.

One user tweeted:

"Very sincere review": Fans are proud of Kim Namjoon's latest feat

As IZM named Kim Namjoon's Indigo as one of the best K-pop albums of 2023, fans rejoiced and stated that the music critique site has truly provided a sincere and unbiased review regarding the album. They were overjoyed that the phenomenal album continues to receive praise from an authentic source and were over the moon.

IZM reviewed how Kim Namjoon released an album where he successfully elaborated and conveyed his messages relating to loneliness and anxiety, and showcased his honesty through the album. IZM stated:

"Balancing artistry and popularity is not easy, even though it may seem easy. The reason why both the public and critics reacted immediately when the solo album was released is because RM accomplished that difficult task very smoothly and masterfully."

IZM further stated:

"As is commonly known, his willingness to reveal his love of painting and culture, and his proactiveness in brushing off the simple scenes of daily life and the loneliness and anxiety he experiences as an artist, shows how honest an artist can be in front of music. Even though he knew that many eyes were on him, he arbitrarily wrote what he wanted to do, not others."

Check out how fans are reacting as Kim Namjoon's Indigo was named one of the best K-pop albums of 2023 by IZM:

Moreover, IZM further shed light on how Namjoon has collaborated with different artists for his album Indigo and was able to showcase a masterpiece:

"This 'self-indulgence' also stems from the fact that he has brought out a combination of voices that has never been seen before. In one work, R&B musicians of the past and present, such as Erykah Badu and Anderson Pack, as well as indie musicians such as Kim Sa-wol and Cherry Filter's vocalist Jo Yu-jin, are summoned to the right place to tell their stories."

IZM further elaborated:

"Singles like 'Yun', 'Forgetfulness', and 'Wildflower Viewing' were exactly like that. My complex inner self was conveyed easily and publicly through various sources. This initiative and boldness that runs through the length and breadth of the album is something that has not been seen in recent years."

IZM concluded their review by calling Indigo a masterpiece:

"A masterpiece that unfolds what Kim Namjoon wants to say as a human being beyond a pop star. The musicality and popularity shine."

Kim Namjoon enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11 alongside fellow group member Kim Taehyung.