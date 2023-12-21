On December 21, several photos of BTS' Jungkook and Jimin went viral on social media, where they looked classy in their military uniforms, holding guns, wearing helmets, and undergoing training.

The photos are from The Camp Shooting Preliminary Training published by the Korean Army, The Camp Cafe.

On December 12, 2023, both members were enlisted for their mandatory military service together, and fellow group members, including J-hope and Suga, were also spotted bidding farewell to Jungkook and Jimin at the training center.

As the photos of both singers in their military uniforms circulated on social media, fans became emotional. They took to social media to express themselves, and one fan tweeted:

"It's nice to see their eyes": Fans are proud of Jungkook and Jimin

In the first picture that went viral on social media, both Jungkook and Jimin posed for a group photo with other soldiers. They were donning their military uniforms, holding guns, wearing helmets, and having their military numbers assigned to their helmets.

The numbers that were etched on their green helmets were 59 for Jungkook and 60 for Jimin. The idols' faces were covered in the pictures, leaving just their eyes visible.

The golden maknae was spotted making a V-sign pose for the group photo, while Jimin looked straight into the camera. The duo stood beside each other, showcasing a strong bond.

In the other pictures, fans can spot both members training with guns. While Jimin was pointing somewhere with his gun and training, Jungkook was also seen sincerely doing the training with fellow soldiers. Fans could recognize the members' training by looking at their helmet numbers.

As soon as the fans saw the viral pictures of Jungkook and Jimin, they were over the moon. They stated that the numbers 59 and 60 should be remembered by everyone in the fandom, and they were proud to watch them train sincerely in the military. At the same time, they were emotional because the members were away in the military serving their country.

They also guessed how the golden maknae might be pouting under his black mask, as he also made a V pose in the group photo impulsively. They wish to see them return healthy from the military and can't wait to see more pictures from the military.

Check out how fans are reacting as the golden maknae and Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's pictures holding guns, wearing military uniforms, helmets, and training went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, previously, the picture of two idols attending a lecture inside the military base went viral on social media, where fans could easily spot how sincerely they had been listening to the lecture.

In other news, Jimin is also set to release his digital single Closer Than This on December 22, 2023.

Jimin and the golden maknae are set to serve in the military for the course of eighteen months and are expected to discharge in 2025.