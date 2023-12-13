"They are going to come back bigger than ever": Fans react as Dazed compares Jungkook's enlistment to Elvis' US military service 

On December 13, media outlet Dazed compared Jungkook's enlistment to the time when Elvis Presley served in the United States Army in the 1950s. The outlet mentioned in their article how the golden maknae of the group would likely become more popular by the time he is discharged from the military, just like Elvis Presley.

When fans learned about the media outlet's comparison of Elvis Presley's military experience to Jungkook's and how the latter is expected to become more popular after completing his military duty, they went into a frenzy. One fan promptly tweeted how the golden maknae and all the band members "are going to come back bigger than ever."

Expand Tweet

Fans express certainty of Jungkook making a strong comeback following the end of military duties

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook enlisted for his military service on December 12, alongside fellow band member Jimin, leaving fans both proud and emotional. The Standing Next To You crooner recently released his debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, that achieved worldwide success.

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and served until 1960. At the time, just like Jungkook, he was riding the high waves of fame, and the singer was considered one of the most popular figures in the country due to his contribution to rock and roll music.

Expand Tweet

After completing his military service as a regular soldier, Presley became widely popular among the older masses. He released several ballads following his discharge and subsequently gained a new fanbase.

Dazed, while comparing the golden maknae's enlistment to Elvis Presley's, highlighted a few things:

"It might be a sad day for the ARMY but no doubt BTS will come out stronger on the other side. There's a historical precedent for this that is when Elvis - surely the Jung Kook of his day - was enlisted for US military service in the late 1950s it broadened his appeal and made him even more popular (even though he fell in love with a 14-year old as he was doing it.)"

As fans read about the similarities between their situations, they stated that the golden maknae will undoubtedly rise and become more famous than he is right now. They also mentioned how people and other media outlets keep comparing him to legends and called him the main icon of the pop industry.

Thus, fans are reacting enthusiastically and positively to Dazed's comparison of the golden maknae's enlistment to Elvis' US military service.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is expected that the Standing Next To You singer will make his return from his mandatory military service in 2025. He will complete his duty over the course of eighteen months.