On December 12, BTS' Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service with fellow BTS member Jungkook at the training center, sending fans worldwide into emotional turmoil, feeling both melancholic and proud for the members simultaneously.

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the ages of eighteen and thirty-one must enlist for military service, and a specific department will be allotted to them.

As the idol appeared at his training center, he was donning Dior, the brand he currently endorses, and fans could not get enough of it. They took to social media to share their opinions, and one fan stated that he's already serving both looks and the country.

"IT BOY POWER": Fans can't get enough of Jimin's Dior look

In January 2023, the French multinational luxury fashion house Dior announced Jimin as the global ambassador for the brand. Since then, the idol has appeared in the promotional campaign for the brand, promoting outfits that sell out within seconds in the market.

As the idol appeared at his training center alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook, he was bid adieu by J-hope and Suga, who used their vacation days from the military to send them off for their military service.

The Like Crazy singer was donning a black-colored Christian Dior Couture Hoodie and Rider Backpack of the same color.

As soon as fans saw him carrying the Rider Backpack from the brand, it sold out on Japan's online stores, showcasing the idol's influence and power as the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house.

Fans called him the most impactful global ambassador for the brand and continued to shower him with praise for his dedication to the brand he is associated with.

Fans also stated that Jimin is one of the most stylish soldiers, taking care of his appearance even at the training center. They also called him the most elegant soldier in South Korea.

Check out how fans are reacting as BTS' Jimin leaves for his mandatory military service in style, sporting a Dior hoodie and backpack.

Meanwhile, since the Like Crazy singer became the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, he has drastically increased the earned media value for the brand and gained massive social media engagement for Dior on its Instagram and other media handles.

The Jimin's Dior Spring 2024 promotional campaign is also happening on a large scale in several countries, where huge billboards, displays, and advertisements featuring the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer have been put up for the campaign.

BTS' member is expected to complete his military duty within the course of eighteen months and is expected to discharge in June 2025.