"He is literally ruling!": Kim Taehyung drives $274M EMV, making him the top male ambassador on Lefty's 2023 Fashion Influencers of the Year list

BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the top male ambassador on Lefty's 2023 Fashion Influencers of the Year list, driving over $274 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) on Instagram for the brands he is associated with. Lefty serves as a data provider in the worlds of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. It provides various insights and industry reports for the aforementioned industries.

"No one matches him": Fans proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone

BTS' Kim Taehyung was announced as the global brand ambassador for luxurious brands including Celine and Cartier in 2023 and has been involved in the promotional campaigns for both brands. With only a few posts related to the aforementioned brands on his Instagram account, he was able to drive over 20.2% social media engagement, showcasing his powerful presence on the internet.

The Love Me Again singer drives over $274 million in Earned Media Value and ranked third on the Top Fashion Influencers of the Year 2023 list, emerging as the only, and highest-ranking male ambassador among the top five on the aforementioned list. He also drew the highest engagement among the top five fashion influencers.

Kim Taehyung, with over 63 million followers on Instagram, cemented his status as one of the biggest K-pop sensations as he continues to drive Earned Media Value and social media engagement for his brands, thus increasing their visibility, sales, and much more.

Fans were over the moon about the idol's latest milestone and mentioned that the brands should be thankful to Kim Taehyung, as they believe his influence continues to provide substantial growth in their sales. Netizens also noted that whenever the idol shares a post on his Instagram account about an outfit or jewelry related to Celine and Cartier, the items are sold out within a few minutes.

They hailed him for his latest achievement and congratulated him as they took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the news. They also mentioned that "no one matches him" and were over the moon about his new milestone.

V recently enlisted for his mandatory military service in December alongside Kim Namjoon and is expected to return by 2025.