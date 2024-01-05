Gyeongseong Creature: Ending and season 2 renewal possibility explored 

On January 5, 2024, Netflix dropped the remaining three episodes of Gyeongseong Creature, leaving fans with an open ending that made them more eager to anticipate a second season. According to Netflix, the official synopsis for the Gyeongseong Creature is as follows:

"Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul's grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed."

Park Seo-joon portrays the role of Jang Tae-sang while Han So-hee breathes life into the character of Yoon Chae-ok. Kim Su-hyun plays the role of Lady Maeda in Gyeongseong Creature.

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee stays alive at the end of Gyeongseong Creature, while drama ends on an ambitious note

The last episode of Gyeongseong Creature started with Yoon Chae-ok dreaming of having an ordinary life with her family, telling stories of everyday life during dinner. However, she gets taunted by Lady Maeda, who elaborates on how having dreams is painful in a colonized country.

Beom-O informs Tae-sang of Chae-ok's whereabouts, and the scene changes to Japanese soldiers gearing up to present Chae-ok in front of her mother, Seishin, who has transformed into a monster in Gyeongseong Creature.

The Gyeongseong Creature scene changes to the monster creature abruptly coming out of her cage and the explosives blowing off from the rickshaw as Colonel Kato and Chae-ok engage in a heated argument.

Soon, as Seishin starts attacking Japanese soldiers, Colonel Kato takes Chae-ok captive, threatening her that he will kill her daughter if she attacks anyone here in Gyeongseong Creature. Subsequently, Tae-sang and Jung-won meet and plan to save Chae-ok and Colonel Kato orders to spread nitrogen everywhere.

The action begins as Jung-won prepares explosives, and Tae-sang finally meets Chae-ok after killing Japanese soldiers, embracing her in his arms. Meanwhile, Colonel Kato notices Akino growling in pain as he is packing his important belongings and is about to leave the hospital.

Jung-won sings and calls his monster wife, who arrives at the scene looking at the necklace. He faces his wife, calls her name, and continues to sing, stating that it's time they leave the world, and at that moment, the hospital burns down in an explosion.

Tae-sang and Chae-ok escape the burning flames of the hospital. Tae-sang explains to Chae-ok how her father wanted to spend his last moments with her mother and embraces her in his arms as she starts sobbing at the death of her parents in Gyeongseong Creature.

Ryu Sachimoto helps both Tae-sang and Chae-ok escape the hospital, where he also apologizes to Chae-ok for the cruel things that occurred to her and her mother while he did nothing as a bystander.

Seishin, the monster creature, makes it alive from the burning flames, standing on the hospital terrace watching her daughter escape the scene.

Meanwhile, Tae-sang and Chae-ok share an emotional conversation while the monster reaches the city. At the same time, Beom-O finally meets the pair and hands out the money and gold, but some masked men accompanying Lady Maeda arrive at the scene.

Lady Maeda asks her men to kill both Chae-ok and Tae-sang. Intense fights break out as both pull out their own weapons to fight the skilled men. While Chae-ok fights with her sharp knife, Tae-sang shoots the men with his gun in Gyeongseong Creature.

As both the pair are almost killed by the men, the monster creature arrives at the scene to protect her daughter and kills all the men dressed in black.

After finishing off all the men, the monster advances toward Tae-sang and Chae-ok, attacking one of them with her long tail. Chae-ok comes forward and gets injured instead, asking her mother to stop now. She further tells her mother that Tae-sang is the man she loves while the monster pulls out her long tail from Chae-ok's stomach in a gentle manner.

As Tae-sang tries to stop Chae-ok's bleeding, she tells him that the cherry blossom has finally fallen, indicating an end to their love. Tae-sang erupts into uncontrollable sobbing as Chae-ok dies. Both the monster and Beom-O also cry.

The scene changes to showcase how the city has been destroyed by the monster in a monochromatic frame, and Colonel Kato, with Akino's baby in his hand, admires it as his next creation.

The scene changes to a funeral hall where Jun-taek hands out a letter to Lady Maeda, telling her that Tae-sang has given it to her, on which "farewell" has been written. Soon, the funeral hall burns down in an explosion.

Even though Tae-sang returned to his normal life, he continues to remember Chae-ok, and the world celebrates the independence of South Korea.

The scene shifts where Colonel Kato talks with Lady Maeda, who is half-burned and paralyzed due to the explosion that occurred at the funeral hall. He asks her if she wants to return to Japan or explore new possibilities.

The monster dives under the water, where she calls the name of her daughter Chae-ok and guards her corpse. A Najin virus from the monster's body goes inside Chae-ok's body, and she finally comes back to life in Gyeongseong Creature.

The scene changes to seemingly modern times when someone calls the name of Ho-jae, who has the face of Tae-sang. He has a box television in his room playing the achievements of South Korea, and he has a scar on his neck as well.

Will there be a second season of Gyeongseong Creature?

As Gyeongseong Creature ended, it left fans with many unanswered questions, such as whether Chae-ok made it alive after the Najin virus from her mother's body entered hers. The last scene, where the unknown character Ho-jae with Tae-sang's face and neck surgery, also raises anticipation about what happened to Tae-sang.

Fans wonder if Ho-jae is Tae-sang or his son and what Colonel Kato did to Akino's child.

Since Gyeongseong Creature has an ambiguous ending, there is a possibility that the drama will return with a second season. However, no confirmation for a season renewal has been provided by Netflix yet, and fans are eagerly anticipating it.

The ten-episode fantasy drama Gyeongseong Creature is available to stream on Netflix.