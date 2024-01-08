"Remembered his story with his grandma": Fans emotional as Kim Taehyung chooses citron tea as his favorite drink from the Compose Coffee menu

On January 8, 2024, Compose Coffee showcased an exclusive interview with BTS' Kim Taehyung in their domestic stores, where the Love Me Again singer answered numerous questions and disclosed his favorite beverage from the brand's menu.

The Love Me Again singer was announced as the newest model for the domestic beverage brand on December 20, marking a significant milestone for one of South Korea's second-largest franchises, as it commemorates its 10th anniversary.

During the interview, Kim Taehyung was asked several questions, and he chose Citron Tea as his favorite drink, recalling a poignant story he had shared with his fans about his grandmother.

Fans took to social media to express themselves

Kim Taehyung's story about running away from home leaves fans moved

On September 8, 2023, Kim Taehyung appeared on Spotify's K-pop On and participated in an interview to promote his debut album, Layover. During the interview, he was asked about his disobedient behavior at the age of 5, to which he responded by recounting a story about how when there was no citrus tea at home, he ran away because his grandmother insisted on getting another kind of tea.

He stated:

"I always went on a walk with my grandmother..It's gone now but the vending machine there had citrus tea, But the citrus tea was all out then. So she said to get another tea instead and I ran away from home."

Even one of the most special memories that Kim Taehyung said he shared with his grandmother was visiting the park and watching the sunrise while sipping Citron Tea.

During the exclusive interview with Compose Coffee, he was asked about his favorite drink. He was specifically questioned about his go-to drink from the domestic brand's menu, to which he replied:

"Yujacha (citron tea). I have always liked Citron tea since a long time."

Naturally, as soon as Kim Taehyung talked about his favorite Citron Tea, fans were reminded of his stories with his grandmother. They expressed that if they didn't get their favorite drink someday, they would run away from home too.

Fans also mentioned that whenever V mentions Citron tea, it brings back a plethora of memories, making them emotional and happy simultaneously. They further noted that V chose Compose Coffee because they offer Citron tea, even though he doesn't like to drink coffee.

Meanwhile, in the interview, V also revealed the concept of his upcoming commercial for the brand and stated:

"The commercial focuses on expressing the concept of composing. Just as the meaning suggests, the Ad revolves around the concept of composing a perfect of cup of coffee as a parallel to “composing” a piece of music/or a song. Regarding this commercial, the director and I had multiple discussions and planned (the concept) together. Please look forward to it."

V enlisted for his mandatory military service last December and is expected to be discharged in 2025.