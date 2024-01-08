"MOST INFLUENTIAL STAR IN THE WORLD": Fand proud as BTS' Kim Taehyung's favorite Bull Ramen exports sees an all-time high, approaching $1 billion

On January 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet, Herald Economy, reported that the export volume of BTS' Kim Taehyung's favorite bulgogi ramen recently inched closer to an all-time high of $1 billion. The cited reason for this surge was the increased consumption of K-content, including movies, programs, and shows.

The craze for Korean ramen has significantly grown in recent years, as it continues to be featured in Korean variety shows and dramas. During his appearance on the variety program, Jinny's Kitchen, Kim Taehyung was spotted enjoying a bowl of bulgogi ramen, leading to a skyrocket in the export of the ramen brand.

It led fans to celebrate the global impact of the Love Me Again singer. One user commented:

Fans brag about the global impact of Kim Taehyung

According to the Herald Economy, the Korea Customs Service and food industry reported on January 7 that the export for the ramen increased by 24% from the previous year, leading to a total increase of over $952 million.

The exports for the brand have been on a constant rise for nine consecutive years, since 2015. Ramen brands, including Nongshim and Samyany, continue to expand their overseas market as the demand for ramen increases in the international market, leading to an overall increase in exports.

The outlet mentioned that ramen has been highly exposed through several hit Korean dramas and variety shows, evoking interest and curiosity from the international audience. Additionally, several challenges on social media platforms are contributing factors to the increase in exports.

The outlet specifically mentioned "Seojin's Bull Ramen loved by BTS V" and the ramen's exports reaching an all-time high due to the popularity of K-content has been cited as one of the substantial factors in the export increase.

As Kim Taehyung participated as an intern in Jinny's Kitchen, he was spotted enjoying a bowl of bull ramen.

Kim Taehyung being one of the biggest K-pop sensations leads to the selling out of different products he endorses. Whenever he is spotted enjoying certain snacks and beverages, they also see a rise in purchases and eventually get sold out.

Fans are now proud as BTS' V's favorite Bull Ramen exports have reached an all-time high, approaching $1 billion:

V has enlisted for his mandatory military service and is set to serve his country over the course of 18 months. He is expected to be discharged in 2025.