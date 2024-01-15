"Our captain": Taehyung to transfer to Army General Administration School for 3-week additional training after basic training graduation

In a press release shared on January 15, 2024, Big Hit Music informed fans about the upcoming schedule of BTS members Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook. The press release, shared on the South Korean social media platform Weverse, gave fans information about the BTS members' military service.

The statement said that the four members will complete their basic five-week military training tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Following that, they will join their duties at the training camp after the recruit training graduation ceremony.

Once they complete their basic five-week training, the members will be deployed to their assigned units. However, Kim Taehyung will undergo an additional three-week training course and be transferred to the Army General Administration School.

Following that, he will be assigned to his designated unit, having chosen the Special Mission Unit of the Capital Defense Command. This decision requires him to undergo an extra period of training.

When fans learned about Kim Taehyung's additional training, they took to social media, especially X, to express their support and wish him luck. They also called him "our captain" while stating that they missed him.

"Always so unique": Fans proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung as he graduates from his basic five-week training

Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He has applied for the Special Mission Unit at the Capital Defence command, the only wing under the direct command of the President of South Korea.

The SDT (Special Duty Team/Special Mission Unit) is a military police unit assigned at the corps headquarters. It is responsible for immediate responses to violence, crimes, counter-terrorism operations, and the arrest of military deserters, among other crucial tasks.

The completion ceremony for the trainees who enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, is set to take place on January 16, 2024. BTS' V and the other trainees will be practicing for the ceremony throughout the day and the event will be performed under strict surveillance.

After completing the ceremony, V will be allowed to meet with his parents. Two days later, on January 18, 2024, he will be transferred to the Army Administrative School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. Here, he will undergo intensive second additional training for three weeks.

This training will include PRI training (Shooting skills), CQB (internal mobile combat skills), morning running, and SDT equipment training. It should also be noted that there will be personal maintenance time, including watching television and using PX. The trainees will be trained under the Navy, Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force.

After completing his additional three weeks of training at the Army Administrative School, he will be deployed to his designated unit in the Special Mission Unit of the Capital Defence Command.

As soon as the fans learned that Kim Taehyung had to undergo additional training, they were proud of him while also being worried. They called Kim Taehyung Captain and stated that he continues to surprise them with the determination to take up new challenges and would never opt for an easy way.

They took to social media, pouring out a plethora of compliments for the Love Me Again singer.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music also informed fans through their press release not to send gifts and letters to the military barracks. They stated that those are communal spaces shared by military personnel, and it would create difficulties in storing a large influx of gifts, increasing the chances of loss.

They requested fans to leave their heartfelt messages for the idols on Weverse itself, using the hashtags provided by them.

Kim Taehyung recently released his new single Wherever U Are alongside the American singer Umi. The song has received praise from fans worldwide.