"Kim Taehyung is a walking luxury": BTS' V dazzles fans with his new Compose Coffee photo AD

On January 15, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung dazzled fans with his latest photo advertisement for Compose Coffee, which was uploaded by the domestic brand on their application.

Compose Coffee is the second-largest franchise in Korea and is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The Love Me Again singer was officially announced as the newest model for the brand on December 20, 2023, with the intention of giving a tough fight to its competitors.

When fans saw Kim Taehyung's latest photo advertisement, they were over the moon and took to social media to praise their idol. One user tweeted:

"Kim Taehyung is a walking luxury."

"The most gorgeous gift": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest ad for the Compose Coffee

In the latest advertisement photo for Compose Coffee, fans could see BTS' Kim Taehyung enchanting his fans with his contagious smile. He is seen donning formal outfits, wearing a pink shirt, and holding a yellow-colored gift box in his hand, smiling straight ahead. The advertisement features the phrase, "everyone is a composer."

As soon as fans saw the latest advertisement for the aforementioned brand, they couldn't stop complimenting the Love Me Again singer's latest look, his smile, and the way he carried himself, exuding elegance and charisma. Fans also wondered what could be present in the gift box wrapped with a white bow that Kim Taehyung is holding.

Soon, fans started trending "COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V" on social media to showcase their support for the singer, who is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service. This is his second advertisement pictorial for the brand after the brand released the first one where he was drinking the brand's beverage and looked stunning.

Meanwhile, fans also learned that he filmed the aforementioned advertisement on the day Seojin's Kitchen's Na PD and Park Seo-joon prepared a meal and a cake to give him a surprise birthday party in advance. Fans stated that the Love Me Again singer had worked hard to prepare the content for his fans in advance.

Meanwhile, on January 16, 2023, BTS' V will conclude his five weeks of basic training and transfer for his second additional three weeks of training at the Army Administrative School in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong province. Afterward, he will be assigned to his designated unit in the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defence Command.

BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon and is set to serve his country over the course of eighteen months. He is expected to make his return by the year 2025.