On January 10, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea unveiled the three cover pictures for their Blue Dragon year February issue featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, unveiling the Love Me Again singer in a new look.

The aforementioned outlet shared the three pictures of the idol in three different outfits donning Celine and the bold hair color choice, leaving fans speechless. They also conducted a poll among the three pictures. The cover picture with the most votes will be featured in Harper's Bazaar Korea's February issue and the voting period lasts until January 15.

Soon after, Kim Taehyung's Harper's Bazaar Korea cover pictures were sold out in multiple online and offline stores in Korea and Japan prior to their release, and fans started celebrating it, with one user tweeting:

Expand Tweet

"BEST SELLER": Fans proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest milestone

As BTS's Kim Taehyung's pre-order for Harper's Bazaar Korea's three covers started, it emerged as the best seller in the seven major e-commerce platforms, selling out all the available covers. The idol received an all-kill title as he sold out the upcoming cover prior to its release, resulting in an influx of pre-bookings.

All the available covers on the seven major e-commerce sites, including Aladin, yes24, Ktown, Gmarket, Kyobobook, Qoo10 Japan, and Rakuten Japan sold out within 24 hours since the pre-book for the February issue started. He sold out the covers even before their release, once again emerging as the "Sold Out King" and showcasing his selling power to the world.

The Love Me Again singer's incredible visuals and stunning cover pictures for the aforementioned media outlet continue to dominate the fashion world.

Fans started praising Kim Taehyung as he continues to sell out magazine covers, making them No.1 as soon as he graces the cover of any magazine.

They state that the Love Me Again singer's visuals are enough to sell out covers of different magazines even before their release, expressing pride in the singer as he continues to sell out brands such as Cartier, Celine, Compose Coffee, and others he endorses.

They congratulated the idol on social media and continued to shower compliments on the singer. Taehyung's Harper's Bazaar covers sold out in several online and offline stores in Korea and Japan prior to their release, leaving fans in awe.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023 alongside Kim Namjoon and is expected to make his return by 2025.