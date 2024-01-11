"I'm happy that I don't have to talk": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Kim Taehyung dispels rumors of depression

One of the clips from episodes seven and eight of the BTS documentary series Monuments: Beyond The Star went viral on social media. In the clip, Kim Taehyung dispelled rumors of him being depressed. He expressed how elated he is with his present self where he prefers silence that brings him peace.

The docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star consisting of eight episodes, showcases the 10-year journey of the group members and their evolving thought process about the ongoing chapter of their lives.

In the viral clip, Kim Taehyung explained how he was more active and playful during his younger days but has come to realize the beauty of being at peace. Since he has always been talkative, he now prefers not talking much and stated:

"I'm happy that I don't have to talk."

"I relate to him so much": Fans can relate to BTS' Kim Taehyung growing up to enjoy his own company

In the viral clip from the BTS documentary series Monuments: Beyond The Star, Kim Taehyung expressed his intimate thoughts about growing up and how he feels more at peace and happier when he has nothing to do. He went into detail on how, after growing up as an energetic, fun-loving joker, he learned to appreciate the beauty of peace.

He stated:

"These days, I'm happy when I'm not doing anything. I was too active, playful and too much a Jokester when I was young. But after realizing the beauty and fun of the peace and quiet, I've come to really appreciate it."

He further stated how normally people are sad when someone does not talk to them, but it is quite contrary to him since he has always been proactive and initiated conversations in the past. At present, he is elated that he doesn't have to talk and enjoys being alone.

He goes on to explain further that it's a type of SDH, or small but definite happiness, suggesting that he is actually taking a break from his busy regimen. He stated:

"But as someone who's always done the talking, I don't talk anymore. I'm happy that I don't have to talk. So right now, I would say that I'm happy being alone. It helps me feel like I'm actually taking a break. SDH? 'small but definite happiness' SDH. That's my SDH."

As soon as fans read Kim Taehyung's remarks about his present self, they resonated with his words, stating that as individuals grow older, they like to spend more time with themselves and enjoy their own company. Others were also glad that these remarks from the Love Me Again singer dispelled ongoing rumors about him being dejected, depressed, or have changed.

Fans expressed that he is a mature version of himself now, and acting loud does not mean he is not the same person. They also stated that this is how growing up feels, and one starts embracing peace and silence rather than being surrounded by the noisy world.

Fans are ecstatic as BTS' Kim Taehyung dispels rumors of depression:

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He is set to serve his country for over eighteen months and is expected to return in 2025.