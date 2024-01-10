“Never fails to amaze”: Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung reveals studying interior design for six months to design his own house

In one viral clip from episodes seven and eight of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which dropped on Disney+ on January 10, BTS' Kim Taehyung shared that he dedicated six months to studying interior design for his personal house, making fans proud.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, showcases music and video footage spanning 10 years of the group's career. It explores the daily lifestyle and explicit thoughts of the members as they plan for the next chapter of their lives.

Expand Tweet

As fans discovered Kim Taehyung's dedication to studying for his house's design, excitement surged. Fans expressed their enthusiasm on social media, with one user stating that the Love Me Again singer never fails to amaze them and tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"So unique and his house reflects his personality": Fans in awe as Kim Taehyung studied interior design for his apartment

Expand Tweet

In the viral clip from BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the singer of Love Me Again provides a tour of his house to the fans, showcasing the aesthetic paintings and ornamental items he has incorporated. He mentioned studying interior design for six months, designing a few pieces himself, and having someone make them.

He stated:

"I did the interior design myself. I studied interior design for about six months. I came up with a design for some of these and drew them out. I asked someone to make them."

He further revealed how he designed the interior of his house according to his preference, acknowledging that it might not be to everyone's liking. He stated:

"So I tried my hand at decorating the place. But it's set to my preference, so it might not be everyone's taste."

In the video clips, fans could see that Kim Taehyung's house was luxurious, lively, and spacious. While adorned with paintings, it also featured a large-screen television on which he could play games. Many fans commented on how his home represented his personality, describing it as unique, cool, and aesthetically detailed.

They were also proud of BTS' Kim Taehyung for never compromising on his preferences and learning everything necessary, such as interior design. Despite his hectic schedule, he made time to study, showcasing him as a hardworking individual. Fans couldn't stop complimenting the interior of his house.

Fans reacted as BTS' Taehyung revealed that he studied interior design for six months to design his own house:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Taehyung also expressed how he felt about living alone in his home sometimes and stated:

"Should I say I'm bored. I feel that way sometimes. It was very lively when we were living together. But now that I'm alone, I don't talk a lot. I do enjoy being alone, but I'm a bit bored since I'm always alone. But even when I'm alone, there's a lot to do. So it's not like I can't bear to live by myself. If it's a day off, I'll play some games. I listen to music all day. After working on some songs, it's already nighttime."

Kim Taehyung enlisted for his mandatory military service in December and is expected to return in 2025 after serving over the course of eighteen months.