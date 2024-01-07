On January 7, 2023, the American singer Umi talked about BTS' Kim Taehyung on her Instagram Live in response to a fan's query about the singer's personality. Umi, also known as Tierra Umi Wilson, in collaboration with BTS' Kim Taehyung, released her much-awaited single Wherever U Are on December 30 as a gift for the fans. Fans continue to shower love for how she has released a meaningful song for them.

In her recent Instagram Live, she elaborated on Kim Taehyung's character traits, sharing insights from their collaboration, and stated:

"He has a very pure heart and I think that he will be pure forever."

"Very kind and cute": Fans in awe as Umi showers praise over Kim Taehyung

As the American singer Umi was interacting with fans on her Instagram Live, a fan questioned Kim Taehyung's real-life personality, to which the female singer described him gently. She stated that he's an amazing person who cares about his fans and close people the most in life and continued:

"Tae is also an amazing person. It makes me feel like, "Wow, I have really good people in my life.”Tae is an amazing, amazing, amazing, amazing, amazing person. And he also really cares about people; he really cares about his fans; he really just cares about music; he really just cares about people in general. I feel like though he has a very pure heart and I think that he will be pure forever."

She further states:

"Like, he just feels like he has a really sweet heart; that's just who he is. I think it's amazing when you find people like that; it's like nothing can make their sweetness go away. You know what I mean? It’s kind of crazy. I see it — you could just see it in people's eyes. Like people just have that character trait"

She further states how the world is blessed to have a person like Kim Taehyung and goes on to describe him:

"And I think that those are people who like are the hearts of the world and they're important to be that way because they help create a lot of peace in the world. So I feel really…I feel like just blessed. And I also feel very blessed by his community."

As soon as the fans learned how Umi keeps uplifting and saying good things about Kim Taehyung, they took to social media to express their gratitude to the singer. They got emotional, with some expressing that they wanted the pair to collaborate again.

Meanwhile, she also left tons of compliments for the fans and stated:

"And I wanna say thank you to ARMY because y'all are literally the sweetest people I've ever, ever, ever, ever, ever met. And like I feel also that y'all are the most organized people I've ever met; the way that you will organize around a release and around someone you support is so beautiful and so creative and so amazing. And I feel very, very lucky to receive your love and support. I feel very blessed to receive your love and support. It’s so ... ahh it's so special."

V recently enlisted for mandatory military service and is expected to return by 2025.