"ACTOR KIM TAEHYUNG IN LOVE": BTS' V is set to appear in IU's upcoming pre-release single “Love Wins" MV sending fans into a frenzy

On January 15, 2024, IU announced the release of her upcoming single, Love Wins featuring Kim Taehyung, along with its music video, sending the K-pop community into a frenzy. The South Korean singer teased the fans with a poster featuring her and the Love Me Again singer.

As soon as the fans saw the new teaser poster for IU's upcoming single Love Wins they were over the moon and started trending that actor Kim Taehyung would be knocking at their doors soon.

One user, upon analyzing the poster, concluded that V looked like an individual deeply in love with their significant other and tweeted:

"I love pain and tragedy": Fans can't wait to see what kind of story Kim Taehyung and IU's music video Love Wins will portray

As the South Korean actress IU announced the release date for her pre-release single, Love Wins, she also dropped a monochromatic and appealing teaser poster for her upcoming single.

In the teaser poster, IU and Kim Taehyung can be seen seated across the table in a deserted and wrecked place. On the table, everything is scattered as if a storm has just passed, and Kim Taehyung can be seen looking with a gentle gaze at IU while she holds a camera, seemingly clicking a picture of the Love Me Again singer.

On the poster, Love Wins is written in pink, and further engraved are the following words beneath it:

"With this poor imagination of mine, to somewhere unimaginable."

As the poster was released, fans were over the moon. They started developing a plethora of theories relating to the upcoming music video Love Wins featuring IU and V after analyzing the teaser poster for the single.

Some stated that the individuals' love in the Love Wins music video would triumph over the wreckage of time while others wondered what kind of love story the duo would be portraying, be it a sad love or one that transcends time.

Fans also cheered about the fact that they would be able to see V as an actor in the music video, which was helmed by the renowned director Uhm Tae-hwa. As it has already been revealed that the upcoming music video will be like a movie, fans expect that Love Wins will bring out the long-awaited appearance of Kim Taehyung. Many fans also compliment how gently BTS' V stares at the camera, showcasing his actor side.

BTS' V is set to appear in IU's upcoming pre-release single Love Wins MV, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Love Wins music video featuring V and IU is slated to be released on January 24, 2024.