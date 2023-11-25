"Winning all day everyday": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids joins Taylor Swift and Travis Scott to sell over 500k pure sales in the US in 2023

Stray Kids from JYP Entertainment has been on a crusade in the Western world, as over 500,000 pure sales of their third full-length album, 5-Star, have been sold in the United States as of November 2023. Due to its record sales, the group was also awarded Gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in October 2023.

With this, the group has now joined Taylor Swift and Travis Scott as the only artists to have achieved this feat.

5-Star sold over 5,242,486 copies in June when it was released. In addition, over 4,330,039 copies were sold in the first week of the album's release between June 2 to June 7, 2023.

Following their latest accomplishment in terms of album sales, a fan tweeted on X and lauded the group for "winning all day everyday."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, with the release of their new album, ROCK-STAR, Stray Kids is ascending numerous Billboard charts this week, from November 18 to 25. With hundreds of thousands of units moved—the majority of which are purchases—Stray Kids' enormous new set climbed to the top on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales Chart.

"This title is insane": Fans laud Stray Kids as they create history with both their albums, ROCK-STAR & 5-Star

Buying an album, digital or physical, is the definition of pure sales in the music industry. This is also known as traditional sales.

Nielsen SoundScan data is the basis for pure sales. An album must get 1,500 song streams on streaming services in order for a sale to be recorded. Moreover, an artist has to sell between 450 and 500 pure album copies in order to be on the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard singles list.

However, an artist would need between 562,500 and 1,687,500 streams in order for the stream to get listed.

Expand Tweet

The popular K-pop group from JYP Entertainment peaked at the top of the Billboard charts with their latest album ROCK-STAR, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts from November 18 to 25, 2023. Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR outsold not just the runner-up (Taylor Swift) on this week's Top Album Sales ranking, but the next five acts as well, as per Forbes.

ROCK-STAR started out with 224,000 equivalent units sold on the former which included 213,000 pure sales in the data for this week and 11,000 streaming sales (downloads). The group's latest album sold 213,000 pure album copies (physical copy sale), more than any other record in America.

The collection more than tripled the sales of Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version), which is currently the No.2 bestseller in the nation. The 245,000 equivalent album units that 1989 (Taylor's Version) achieved in the week, ending November 9, are made up of album sales (122,000), SEA units (121,500 of which amounted to 159.54 million official streaming subscriptions of the set's 36 tracks), and TEA units (1,500).

Stray Kids' album ROCK-STAR has surpassed Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version), as the K-pop group sold 213,000 pure album copies, whereas Swift sold 122,000.

Expand Tweet

The highest-selling albums of the week in the United States are reflected on the Billboard 200 chart, which is collected by Luminate and is calculated on multi-metric demand expressed in comparable album units.

Track Equivalent Albums (TEA), album sales, and Streaming Equivalent Albums (SEA) are all incorporated into units. One album sale, ten single album tracks sold, 3,750 ad-supported, or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams produced by record music, are all equivalent to one unit.

In the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts, ROCK-STAR is Stray Kids' fourth No.1 win. Following 5-STAR's swift rise to prominence and June's list-dominating efficacy, this is their second 2023 victory. The band's number of toppers on these rankings puts them among the most accomplished South Korean artists in American history at this point.

Fans were ecstatic over the MEGAVERSE group's latest feat as they joined Taylor Swift and Travis Scott as the only artists to ever achieve this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The most recent offering from Stray Kids, in fact, did so well that it exceeded the entire sales total of the following five highest-charting releases.

In addition, the weekly list also included albums by renowned artists such as The Beatles, Chris Stapleton, Jungkook of BTS, and of course, Taylor Swift.

With 210,200 equivalent album units garnered, Jungkook of BTS had his solo debut album, GOLDEN, debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the week that ended on November 12, 2023, since the album was released on November 3.

Meanwhile, fans of Stray Kids take pride in the fourth-generation K-pop group's latest dual achievement on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart and Top Album Sales Chart.