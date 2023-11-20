"Is this a dream?": Fans ecstatic as Stray Kids releases music video of “MEGAVERSE” featuring EPIK HIGH’s Tablo

Stray Kids released the official music video for MEGAVERSE at midnight KST on November 20, 2023. But what sent fans into a frenzy was a unique cameo appearance by Tablo, a prominent member of the seasoned Korean hip-hop group EPIK HIGH, toward the end of the video.

In a brief but poignant cameo, Tablo represents a security guard working on a crossword clue that, until recently, only had the word "Stray Kids" as the correct answer. The official music video for MEGAVERSE comes after the group from JYP Entertainment released their comeback mini-album 쨂-STAR (ROCK-STAR) on November 10.

Fans of the K-pop world are well-acquainted with the renowned group EPIK HIGH, considered one of the industry's stalwarts. The rush of ecstasy in the fandom overflowed as one fan tweeted on X (formerly Twiter), "Is this a dream?"

"TABLO SUNBAENIM ON THE MV?": Fans went feral as they speculated an upcoming collab between Stray Kids and EPIK HIGH

Fans are buzzing about a possible partnership involving the hip-hop legend and Stray Kids after this unanticipated cameo in the music video of MEGAVERSE. Recently, in "Chan's Room" broadcast episode 114, Bang Chan played Love Story by IU, followed by EPIK HIGH's Rain Song featuring Colde.

This stemmed from when Tablo shared an Instagram reel promoting his band's song Rain Song, which features Colde. In the reel, he also included God's Menu by Stray Kids, which thrilled a lot of admirers from all across the world. Now, with the release of MEGAVERSE, fans speculate that all that could have been a hint at a possible collaboration.

Several fans have surmised this may be a sneak peek at a potential future joint project between the two acts. A fan, @GNoonaOT7SK8, tweeted on X and wrote, "Is this a collab SPOILER?"

Meanwhile, the video of MEGAVERSE, the opening track on the mini-album ROCK-STAR, is a subdued yet well-composed tune featuring a straightforward beat and a powerful bass tone. The song also captures the group's vast range of musical prowess and astonishing spectrum as artists.

Fans could simultaneously sense the significance of "mega-sized bulls" and "colorful and unique worldview" owing to Stray Kids' powerful lyrics. The group is well-known for its exemplary rap skills and powerful vocals, creating a harmonious melody that leaves an impact.

As previously mentioned, fans of the group rushed to X to express their excitement over the new release. A fan wrote, "Legendary back-to-back verses," while another tweeted, "A hot song was served. Who are we to deny?"

Bang Chan of Stray Kids hosts the weekly livestream on YouTube titled "Chan's Room," during which he plays his songs and song suggestions from STAYs.

On November 10, 2023, Stray Kids released their recent music video, LALALALA, and it instantly went viral. Their latest album, ROCK-STAR, consists of eight tracks, including a Korean version of their recently released joint effort with Japanese musician LISA, Social Path, and two versions of 락 (LALALALA).

The mini-album ROCK-STAR, which was released on November 10, comprises eight tracks: MEGAVERSE, LALALALA, BLIND SPOT, COMFLEX, Cover Me, Leave, Social Path (feat. LISA) [Korean ver.], and LALALALA [Rock ver.].