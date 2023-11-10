"THIS IS LITERALLY ART": Fans go wild as Stray Kids release their new comeback music video of "LALALALA"

Stray Kids took the music world by storm as they released their latest music video, LALALALA, on November 10, 2023. In the music video for LALALALA, the band is shown having a ball on a shipwreck beneath the ocean before being assaulted by a monster that resembles smoke. After that, they witness a marching band performance.

Upon the conclusion of the video, the ensemble and their supporting dancers thank the marching band while observing their performance via a portal. Eight tracks make up their new album Rock-Star, including two renditions of 락 (LALALALA) and Social Path, a Korean interpretation of their most recent collaboration with Japanese artist LISA.

Their fans—also known as STAYS—have been expressing their bewilderment on social media, as they called the music video "mesmerizing" and wrote, "THIS IS LITERALLY ART."

Expand Tweet

The sub-unit 3RACHA, which is made up of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—the primary songwriters and producers for Stray Kids—wrote and composed every tune. Bang Chan and Hyunjin worked together to co-write and co-compose 가려줘 (Cover Me). Some of the tracks' composition and arrangement were also done in conjunction with other partners, including Millionboy and Willie Weeks.

Fans are ecstatic over the release of Stray Kids' 'LALALALA' music video and called it "ALBUM OF THE CENTURY"

Stray Kids has emerged as one of those fourth-generation groups that is here to carve its own place in the world of music. After winning the MTV Video Music Award 2023 for Best K-pop, they even made it to the cover of TIME magazine. The magazine named Stray Kids one of the Next Generation Leaders earlier this year, in 2023.

On top of that, the group is the third K-pop artist to be included on the list, which has been in operation since 2014. BTS was selected on the list in 2018, while NewJeans was selected in May 2023. According to the magazine, the octet made the list by going against the grain and embracing its unique sound, which combines elements of rock, EDM, and even industrial influences.

As a result, the music video release of LALALALA on November 10, 2023, has the fans grooving to it non-stop. STAYS took over social media, showered praise over the latest music video of the song, and wrote, "ALBUM OF THE CENTURY."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids have had a rollercoaster year

In June 2023, the album 5-Star helped the octet achieve their third straight No. 1 ranking on the Billboard 200. It debuted at the top of the list after their 2022 releases, Maxident and Oddinary.

On September 20, 2023, Stray Kids members Lee Know, Seungmin, and Hyunjin were following a schedule and were headed home when the disaster struck as they had a car accident. Nevertheless, the trio sustained some injuries after their automobile had a little collision with another vehicle on the road.

As such, a number of activities that required their presence had to be postponed. In order to give the members enough time to heal, Lee Know and Hyunjin's original plans to attend Milan Fashion Week in September 2023 and Seungmin's birthday YouTube Live event were called off.

Expand Tweet

However, the Stray Kids members were instructed to undertake conservative treatment and were placed on a brief break from promotional activities by JYP Entertainment, including the planned performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23, 2023, due to slight bruising and muscular stiffness.

Following which, 3RACHA—a subunit consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—performed at the event on September 23, 2023.