Fans notice Stray Kids' Hyunjin wincing in pain during CASE 143 performance on Music Bank

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was seen without a cast and wincing in pain due to his past injury at Music Bank for CASE 143 performance on October 7, 2022. CASE 143 is the title track of the group’s latest million-selling comeback album, MAXIDENT.

Known as one of the top dancers in fourth-gen K-pop, the 22-year-old’s performance left many fans worried. Part of the CASE 143 performance requires four members to stand and four to sit on the floor for a dance move. The floor choreography includes using the right hand to spin while sitting and getting up by putting body pressure on the same hand.

The STAY fandom demanded that JYP Entertainment either let him rest or tweak the choreography, as he had been wearing a cast for his hand injury for months. His wincing was transparent as it still remains in its recovery status.

dolly 🫶🏻 @hwangride



while we understand that he wants to give his all when dancing, it is also your job to keep him from further harm. please modify this part! @jypnation @stray_kids while we understand that he wants to give his all when dancing, it is also your job to keep him from further harm. please modify this part! @jypnation @stray_kids https://t.co/MeEg9gQvmU

While the group was on tour in July, the agency revealed that Hyunjin suffered an injury to his right hand. He was seen wearing a cast at the remaining concerts and limited his hand movements. After seeing him flinch during the Music Bank performance, fans believe that his hand still has a long way to go to heal.

STAYs demand JYP Entertainment take some measures after noticing Stray Kids’ Hyunjin flinch in pain

jia 냥 @homeskz 홍시🤟🏻💕 @_03_20 현진이 깁스 아예풀고 무대 했는데 첫두번째 녹화는 손 짚는 안무 원래대로 무대하다가 너무 아파했음 .... 🥺 결국은 세번째 녹화부터는 팔로 짚고 무대하는걸로 자체수정 하셨듬 속상해 현진이 깁스 아예풀고 무대 했는데 첫두번째 녹화는 손 짚는 안무 원래대로 무대하다가 너무 아파했음 .... 🥺 결국은 세번째 녹화부터는 팔로 짚고 무대하는걸로 자체수정 하셨듬 속상해 this basically says hyunjin removed his cast and performed without it but it was still, obviously, painful so the thing is wtf is wrong with jype? why they didn’t let him rest and heal to get a full recover but instead only change the size? his health should be the damn priority twitter.com/_03_20/status/… this basically says hyunjin removed his cast and performed without it but it was still, obviously, painful so the thing is wtf is wrong with jype? why they didn’t let him rest and heal to get a full recover but instead only change the size? his health should be the damn priority twitter.com/_03_20/status/…

Regarding the “minor” injury Hyunjin sustained in July, majority of the STAY fandom expressed their “work around his injury” sentiment.

Confusion, disappointment, and worry ran throughout the fandom’s discussions as they saw the 22-year-old artist wince in pain and avoided using his wrist in the second performance of CASE 143. The first performance was at Music Bank on October 7 and the second was at The Fact Music Awards 2022 on October 8.

The idol's injury was also brought to light when fans noticed that KBS deleted their fancam and uploaded a new one. They speculated that it was to post a fancam that did not showcase his injury much, as K-pop idols often perform multiple times, and only of the videos is selected to be uploaded on the site.

Meanwhile, he was seen not using his right hand for floor choreography at the Music Core performance.

Je 🍒 @xhyunjinbabyx

He didn't even use his cast, & already feel the pain since 1st perform (the deleted fancam one) but at least he looks a bit more relax. but in the 2nd one?



#StrayKids #CASE143 #MAXIDENT #Hyunjin They recording/perform 2 times yesterday was really inconsiderate towards Hyunjin.He didn't even use his cast, & already feel the pain since 1st perform (the deleted fancam one) but at least he looks a bit more relax. but in the 2nd one? They recording/perform 2 times yesterday was really inconsiderate towards Hyunjin. He didn't even use his cast, & already feel the pain since 1st perform (the deleted fancam one) but at least he looks a bit more relax. but in the 2nd one?#StrayKids #CASE143 #MAXIDENT #Hyunjin https://t.co/PzRw4sVZ6m

dolly 🫶🏻 @hwangride Hyunjin Updates @updatehj According to kstays who went to the Music Core pre-recording Hyunjin performed with no cast and he was in visible pain during the performance, they also said the pain seemed more intense than yesterday... According to kstays who went to the Music Core pre-recording Hyunjin performed with no cast and he was in visible pain during the performance, they also said the pain seemed more intense than yesterday... “first take, he looked in pain again when doing the floor work, it was really obvious on his face that his hand was hurting. right after, he quickly got off the stage. for the next two takes, he no longer used his injured hand to support himself and directly sat on his butt.” twitter.com/updatehj/statu… “first take, he looked in pain again when doing the floor work, it was really obvious on his face that his hand was hurting. right after, he quickly got off the stage. for the next two takes, he no longer used his injured hand to support himself and directly sat on his butt.” twitter.com/updatehj/statu…

Fans requested that JYP Entertainment offer measures to ease Hyunjin’s pain. Whether it was changing choreographies temporarily, letting him rest, or seeing him wear a cast to restrict his hand movements, fans said they were happy to accept anything as long as it meant that the idol’s injury has enough time to heal.

chan likers incorporated ⤮ @infinitycastIe idk why jype doesn't realise nobody wants to see hyunjin in pain like why are they so insistent on making him perform choreo with sudden and intense arm/hand movements without a cast when he's clearly not recovered yet idk why jype doesn't realise nobody wants to see hyunjin in pain like why are they so insistent on making him perform choreo with sudden and intense arm/hand movements without a cast when he's clearly not recovered yet

Evi @paraskevi_angel @infinitycastIe @l1naur_t They could easily when Hyunjin is in the center to not to do the thing with the hands and just free dance it's not going to ruin the choreography for god sake !!!! @infinitycastIe @l1naur_t They could easily when Hyunjin is in the center to not to do the thing with the hands and just free dance it's not going to ruin the choreography for god sake !!!!

Bangchan’s Baby Girl @brainanurism @infinitycastIe And they still have award season and tour coming up. Put that man in cast and in a chair and let his hand heal before he gets on stage it’s been months. The worst thing you can ever do to a fracture is put pressure on it and it looks like it’s been happening. @infinitycastIe And they still have award season and tour coming up. Put that man in cast and in a chair and let his hand heal before he gets on stage it’s been months. The worst thing you can ever do to a fracture is put pressure on it and it looks like it’s been happening.

Additionally, STAYs were also worried about his emotional state. The God’s Menu singer’s grandfather passed away on October 4, just three days before their MAXIDENT comeback. Despite the mental and physical toll, the 22-year-old has been taking part in schedules. Fans praised the idol’s courage and determination.

niss @hyunjinurl it must’ve not been easy just losing a family member and still being injured too, but for always giving your best and for always giving your biggest smile, we cherish you and love you so much, our hyunjin it must’ve not been easy just losing a family member and still being injured too, but for always giving your best and for always giving your biggest smile, we cherish you and love you so much, our hyunjin https://t.co/Aw11tI3qVX

This fueled their desire to continue bombarding Twitter with posts concerning his health and rest period.

Although JYP Entertainment did not issue an official statement, it seems that fans’ requests have been heard. In a JTBC K-909 performance on October 8, Hyunjin was seen wearing a wrist cast. Korean STAYs also noted that he wore a finger protector for Inkigayo pre-recording on October 9.

멈뭄미 @hwangseungs seems like hyunjin was in good condition during inkigayo prerec & in less pain bc he wore finger protector! supposedly for the floor choreo he modified it so he doesn't have to use his hand? & used his arm to stand up. in the last recording he used his core strength to stand up🥹 seems like hyunjin was in good condition during inkigayo prerec & in less pain bc he wore finger protector! supposedly for the floor choreo he modified it so he doesn't have to use his hand? & used his arm to stand up. in the last recording he used his core strength to stand up🥹

