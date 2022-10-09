Fans notice Stray Kids' Hyunjin wincing in pain during CASE 143 performance on Music Bank

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin was seen without a cast and wincing in pain due to his past injury at Music Bank for CASE 143 performance on October 7, 2022. CASE 143 is the title track of the group’s latest million-selling comeback album, MAXIDENT.
Known as one of the top dancers in fourth-gen K-pop, the 22-year-old’s performance left many fans worried. Part of the CASE 143 performance requires four members to stand and four to sit on the floor for a dance move. The floor choreography includes using the right hand to spin while sitting and getting up by putting body pressure on the same hand.
The STAY fandom demanded that JYP Entertainment either let him rest or tweak the choreography, as he had been wearing a cast for his hand injury for months. His wincing was transparent as it still remains in its recovery status.
While the group was on tour in July, the agency revealed that Hyunjin suffered an injury to his right hand. He was seen wearing a cast at the remaining concerts and limited his hand movements. After seeing him flinch during the Music Bank performance, fans believe that his hand still has a long way to go to heal.
STAYs demand JYP Entertainment take some measures after noticing Stray Kids’ Hyunjin flinch in pain
Regarding the “minor” injury Hyunjin sustained in July, majority of the STAY fandom expressed their “work around his injury” sentiment.
Confusion, disappointment, and worry ran throughout the fandom’s discussions as they saw the 22-year-old artist wince in pain and avoided using his wrist in the second performance of CASE 143. The first performance was at Music Bank on October 7 and the second was at The Fact Music Awards 2022 on October 8.
The idol's injury was also brought to light when fans noticed that KBS deleted their fancam and uploaded a new one. They speculated that it was to post a fancam that did not showcase his injury much, as K-pop idols often perform multiple times, and only of the videos is selected to be uploaded on the site.
Meanwhile, he was seen not using his right hand for floor choreography at the Music Core performance.
Fans requested that JYP Entertainment offer measures to ease Hyunjin’s pain. Whether it was changing choreographies temporarily, letting him rest, or seeing him wear a cast to restrict his hand movements, fans said they were happy to accept anything as long as it meant that the idol’s injury has enough time to heal.
Additionally, STAYs were also worried about his emotional state. The God’s Menu singer’s grandfather passed away on October 4, just three days before their MAXIDENT comeback. Despite the mental and physical toll, the 22-year-old has been taking part in schedules. Fans praised the idol’s courage and determination.
This fueled their desire to continue bombarding Twitter with posts concerning his health and rest period.
Although JYP Entertainment did not issue an official statement, it seems that fans’ requests have been heard. In a JTBC K-909 performance on October 8, Hyunjin was seen wearing a wrist cast. Korean STAYs also noted that he wore a finger protector for Inkigayo pre-recording on October 9.
In other news, Hyunjin created a stir online with his daring short hairstyle at the MAXIDENT press conference.