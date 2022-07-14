Fans pour in wishes for Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as agency announces limited participation in remaining world tour

JYP Entertainment updated fans on Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s hand injury on July 14. The idol was praised for his professionalism at the Oakland concert on July 12 (US local time), where he was seen performing in a limited capacity. Despite avoiding using his right hand, the 22-year-old rapper gave it his all on the tour.
Informing fans about the injury, the agency said that Hyunjin “bumped his right hand on a door” a few hours before the show. He joined the show after receiving first aid and a day later underwent a medical examination.
As per medical professional’s advice, Hyunjin will be performing in a limited capacity for the rest of the North American leg of the tour.
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin praised for his impeccable on stage energy despite injury
The 22-year-old took over Twitter as fans praised Hyunjin for his commitment to perform his best at the Oakland concert. The idol, who greeted fans with a bandaged hand, performed energetically.
During God’s Menu, the group’s iconic song that demands center Hyunjin dance the viral air-knife move, the idol improvised and still made sure that fans had a fun time. After the official announcement, fans also trended 'Get Well Soon Hyunjin' and 'Hyune.'
Agency informs Stray Kids’ Hyunjin suffered a minor hand injury and will be limiting participation
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s performance at the Oakland concert had fans concerned. He avoided using his right hand throughout the concert, even while dancing to songs where he was in the center position. Fans also noticed a bandage on his hand. Despite it all, the 22-year-old gave double the energy to the performances and continued raging fire throughout.
Stray Kids’ agency, JYP Entertainment, informed fans that the idol suffered a minor injury before the show. After a thorough examination, it was advised that Hyunjin should not use harsh, strenuous movements.
Since majority of Stray Kids’ choreographies include sharp and speedy moves, the 22-year-old will have to be mindful of future performances.
Read an excerpt from the statement below:
“Hyunjin participated in the Oakland show after receiving first aid from the medical team at the venue that day, and on July 13 (Wednesday, local time), he received a thorough medical examination. While the injury is minor, the doctor advised that he should restrain from making harsh movements, so he will avoid strenuous movements and focus on treatment for the time being.”
The agency added that the Red Lights singer’s participation “may be partially limited” throughout the tour. Stray Kids currently have three stops remaining on their MANIAC world tour. They will be performing in Seattle on July 14 and July 26 to 27 in Japan.
Hyunjin’s injury is the second unexpected hiccup in the group’s world tour. A few weeks ago, Lee Know, Felix, and I.N tested positive for COVID. Due to health concerns, the group canceled stops in Atlanta and Fort Worth.
Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment is yet to release additional dates for the MANIAC world tour.