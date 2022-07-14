Fans pour in wishes for Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as agency announces limited participation in remaining world tour

JYP Entertainment updated fans on Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s hand injury on July 14. The idol was praised for his professionalism at the Oakland concert on July 12 (US local time), where he was seen performing in a limited capacity. Despite avoiding using his right hand, the 22-year-old rapper gave it his all on the tour.

Informing fans about the injury, the agency said that Hyunjin “bumped his right hand on a door” a few hours before the show. He joined the show after receiving first aid and a day later underwent a medical examination.

As per medical professional’s advice, Hyunjin will be performing in a limited capacity for the rest of the North American leg of the tour.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin praised for his impeccable on stage energy despite injury

HYUNJIN DAILY @Daily_HJupdates



You are a true performer Hwang Hyunjin! a true stage king we are so proud of you Hyunjin hand is injured so he can't do the du du du part with his hand look what our stage god hyunjin didYou are a true performer Hwang Hyunjin! a true stage king we are so proud of you Hyunjin hand is injured so he can't do the du du du part with his hand look what our stage god hyunjin didYou are a true performer Hwang Hyunjin! a true stage king we are so proud of you 👏 https://t.co/qrTJ4TtCOX

The 22-year-old took over Twitter as fans praised Hyunjin for his commitment to perform his best at the Oakland concert. The idol, who greeted fans with a bandaged hand, performed energetically.

During God’s Menu, the group’s iconic song that demands center Hyunjin dance the viral air-knife move, the idol improvised and still made sure that fans had a fun time. After the official announcement, fans also trended 'Get Well Soon Hyunjin' and 'Hyune.'

elise 🍀 @hwangsamericano although hyunjin was hurt, he performed so well yesterday and i could see he really tried his best in everything he did last night. unfortunately accidents do happen and i hope he recovers soon. get well soon hyunjin 🤍 although hyunjin was hurt, he performed so well yesterday and i could see he really tried his best in everything he did last night. unfortunately accidents do happen and i hope he recovers soon. get well soon hyunjin 🤍

daily seungjin 🐶🥟 @seungjindaily our hyunjin who was last to leave the stage at the end of the concert and gave endless kisses and hearts to stays !!



Get well soon hyunjin 🥺❣️ our hyunjin who was last to leave the stage at the end of the concert and gave endless kisses and hearts to stays !! Get well soon hyunjin 🥺❣️ https://t.co/6HGjZXglvD

dolly 🫶🏻 @hwangride so relieved to hear a statement. it’s heartbreaking but accidents can happen anytime, anywhere. i just hope he won’t beat himself up for it. we know how hard he’s working to give every stay only the best concert experience. get well soon, hyunjin. your safety is what matters so relieved to hear a statement. it’s heartbreaking but accidents can happen anytime, anywhere. i just hope he won’t beat himself up for it. we know how hard he’s working to give every stay only the best concert experience. get well soon, hyunjin. your safety is what matters 💕

star lost @br8kencompass

Get Well Soon Hyunjin

#GetWellSoonHyunjin I hope your hand gets better soon baby 🥺Get Well Soon Hyunjin I hope your hand gets better soon baby 🥺Get Well Soon Hyunjin#GetWellSoonHyunjin https://t.co/nHcEykvYsj

Raine saw skz! @sheeshxi had no idea he was hurting the whole concert bc he was so energetic and bubbly Get well soon hyunjinhad no idea he was hurting the whole concert bc he was so energetic and bubbly Get well soon hyunjin 😩 had no idea he was hurting the whole concert bc he was so energetic and bubbly 💔 https://t.co/MEUhsH9IhO

Bella @justSTAYbella #GETWELLSOONHYUNJİN #hyunjin Hyunjin get well soon.STAY always by your side we love you take care GET WELL SOON HYUNJİN🖤 Hyunjin get well soon.STAY always by your side we love you take care GET WELL SOON HYUNJİN🖤♥️ #GETWELLSOONHYUNJİN #hyunjin https://t.co/ao8HoStPq2

mai`° 🍀in sch @pixievll our precious lovestay boy..you did so well tdy! we're so proud of you regardless! get well soon hyunjin 🤍 our precious lovestay boy..you did so well tdy! we're so proud of you regardless! get well soon hyunjin 🤍 https://t.co/QMtvdsr8dD

Star Lost✨HYUNJULY❣ @StarLost605



GET WELL SOON HYUNJIN ❣

HWANG HYUNJIN

스트레이키즈 현진

#현진 #ヒョンジン #黃鉉辰

@skzdrive Hyunie please remember that you have to take care of yourself and be well, stay will always be there for you, take care of yourself. We love you with all our heartGET WELL SOON HYUNJIN ❣HWANG HYUNJIN #HYUNJIN 스트레이키즈 현진 Hyunie please remember that you have to take care of yourself and be well, stay will always be there for you, take care of yourself. We love you with all our heart 💕 GET WELL SOON HYUNJIN ❣HWANG HYUNJIN #HYUNJIN 스트레이키즈 현진#현진 #ヒョンジン #黃鉉辰 @skzdrive https://t.co/0yhuv00jwH

Agency informs Stray Kids’ Hyunjin suffered a minor hand injury and will be limiting participation

떡 @seungdduk hyunjin sustained a minor injury in oakland when bumping his hand on a door and will be partially limited in the remaining tour dates. get well soon hyunjin ㅜㅜ hyunjin sustained a minor injury in oakland when bumping his hand on a door and will be partially limited in the remaining tour dates. get well soon hyunjin ㅜㅜ https://t.co/tT2gbFTG6V

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s performance at the Oakland concert had fans concerned. He avoided using his right hand throughout the concert, even while dancing to songs where he was in the center position. Fans also noticed a bandage on his hand. Despite it all, the 22-year-old gave double the energy to the performances and continued raging fire throughout.

Stray Kids’ agency, JYP Entertainment, informed fans that the idol suffered a minor injury before the show. After a thorough examination, it was advised that Hyunjin should not use harsh, strenuous movements.

Since majority of Stray Kids’ choreographies include sharp and speedy moves, the 22-year-old will have to be mindful of future performances.

Read an excerpt from the statement below:

“Hyunjin participated in the Oakland show after receiving first aid from the medical team at the venue that day, and on July 13 (Wednesday, local time), he received a thorough medical examination. While the injury is minor, the doctor advised that he should restrain from making harsh movements, so he will avoid strenuous movements and focus on treatment for the time being.”

The agency added that the Red Lights singer’s participation “may be partially limited” throughout the tour. Stray Kids currently have three stops remaining on their MANIAC world tour. They will be performing in Seattle on July 14 and July 26 to 27 in Japan.

Hyunjin’s injury is the second unexpected hiccup in the group’s world tour. A few weeks ago, Lee Know, Felix, and I.N tested positive for COVID. Due to health concerns, the group canceled stops in Atlanta and Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment is yet to release additional dates for the MANIAC world tour.

