Stray Kids postpone Atlanta and Fort Worth concerts as three members test COVID positive

Stray Kids' I.N, Lee Know, and Felix test positive for COVID (Images via @Stray_Kids/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
Modified Jul 03, 2022 04:53 PM IST

Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC has unfortunately experienced a hiccup. On July 3, JYP Entertainment announced that two stops of the US leg, Atlanta and Fort Worth, were postponed. The decision was made after Lee Know, Felix, and I.N. tested positive for COVID on July 2.

The statement said that all eight members had completed three doses of the vaccine and had been staying in single rooms. The entire staff and the K-pop group have been using self-testing kits before starting daily activities since the beginning of their North American concerts.

The MANIAC world tour’s US leg began in Newark with two back-to-back performances on June 28 and 29. The group then performed in Chicago on July 1. They were all set to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth on July 3 and 6, respectively.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Felix, and I.N. test positive for COVID amid world tour

Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Felix, & I.N have tested positive for COVID-19. Their Atlanta and Fort Worth shows have been postponed. Wishing the members a speedy recovery! @Stray_Kids #StrayKids https://t.co/w0Ag7fIfqG

It will take a bit longer before fans in Atlanta and Fort Worth can experience the Thunderous group Stray Kids’ live performance. Three members of the group, Lee Know, Felix, and maknae I.N., tested positive for COVID on July 2.

JYP Entertainment informed fans about the health of the trio on the fan-artist platform, Bubble. The trio initially received positive results on the self-test kit. They immediately took a PCR test at the hospital and were diagnosed with COVID.

The remaining five remaining members, Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, and Seungmin, tested negative. Staff members’ results also returned negative.

The trio is currently in quarantine as per the US’ CDC guidelines, informed the agency. Meanwhile, the agency added that they would update fans about the new dates as soon as possible.

Fans pour in speedy recovery wishes for the members on Twitter

get well soon our catracha 🐰🐥🦊 https://t.co/n7QSSxii8z

Stray Kids’ fandom, STAY, has made exciting memories since the group began their world tour. However, the sudden incident of three members testing COVID positive has now led to growing worries.

Fans filled Twitter with wishes for the members to get well soon. Some fans also shared that they hope the Stray Kids members don’t beat themselves up for not being able to perform.

Additionally, fans also expressed their disappointment and anger at the fans who attended previous concerts without masks. They urged fellow fans attending future concerts to wear masks and requested JYP Entertainment and Live Nation to make them mandatory.

please wear your masks when attending the concert, we do not want this situation to happen again, let this be the last time the boys are tested positive.get well soon, lee know, felix and jeongin 🤍
get well soon my loves :( for the sake of the rest of stray kids & stays please everyone wear a mask https://t.co/zOixKcbEia
hi, if you have leeknow , felix, or i.n’a bubble don’t forget to send them a lot of love and if you were at the concert don’t forget to get yourself tested. both stays and the boys don’t deserve this.
theyre probably blaming themselves rn and are frustrated please send them kind msgs on bubble and wish them well and a fast recovery. I also hope STAYS do better to protect themselves and skz. Felix, LeeKnow, and I.N i hope u three get better soon and focus on recovering well💖 https://t.co/SWxF83S5lI
what makes me more worried is lee know. he got covid again after less than 4 months. i hope them three a speedy recovery and wish that after this jype should make wearing mask mandatory because some of you are so selfish.
sending a big hug to lee know, felix and i.n 🫂 i hope you still without symptoms and have a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹🥺 https://t.co/4sVKveyWr3
i feel so sad bcs lee know thought it was just a cold and now its this no im so mad he has to go through this twice 😭 please let them all heal quick with no symptoms and this to be the last time

After the announcement, I.N. sent messages to fans on Bubble, mentioning that he felt sad and apologized to them. Earlier, Lee Know informed fans that he caught a cold but would try to fight it.

crying with how honest lee know is to us 😔 he really went to bubble immediately to inform stays that he's not feeling well and he's going to fight his cold :(((
the minute that Lee Know said on bubble that he got a cold I knew something was not right ://
I.N on Bubble"공연 못 보여주는 우리 스테이한테 미안하지…" I'm sorry for our stay who couldn't show us the show..."아까 결과 듣고 너무 서러웠어"I was so sad to hear the results earlier.Just know they're just as upset. Wishing them all a speeding recover.#straykids twitter.com/LiveNationKpop…

After the Atlanta and Fort Worth stops for the MANIAC world tour, the group has performances lined up in Los Angeles on July 9 and another in Oakland on July 12. Fans can only hope that the members recover fully before the Los Angeles performance.

