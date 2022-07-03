Stray Kids postpone Atlanta and Fort Worth concerts as three members test COVID positive

Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC has unfortunately experienced a hiccup. On July 3, JYP Entertainment announced that two stops of the US leg, Atlanta and Fort Worth, were postponed. The decision was made after Lee Know, Felix, and I.N. tested positive for COVID on July 2.
The statement said that all eight members had completed three doses of the vaccine and had been staying in single rooms. The entire staff and the K-pop group have been using self-testing kits before starting daily activities since the beginning of their North American concerts.
The MANIAC world tour’s US leg began in Newark with two back-to-back performances on June 28 and 29. The group then performed in Chicago on July 1. They were all set to perform in Atlanta and Fort Worth on July 3 and 6, respectively.
Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Felix, and I.N. test positive for COVID amid world tour
It will take a bit longer before fans in Atlanta and Fort Worth can experience the Thunderous group Stray Kids’ live performance. Three members of the group, Lee Know, Felix, and maknae I.N., tested positive for COVID on July 2.
JYP Entertainment informed fans about the health of the trio on the fan-artist platform, Bubble. The trio initially received positive results on the self-test kit. They immediately took a PCR test at the hospital and were diagnosed with COVID.
The remaining five remaining members, Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, and Seungmin, tested negative. Staff members’ results also returned negative.
The trio is currently in quarantine as per the US’ CDC guidelines, informed the agency. Meanwhile, the agency added that they would update fans about the new dates as soon as possible.
Fans pour in speedy recovery wishes for the members on Twitter
Stray Kids’ fandom, STAY, has made exciting memories since the group began their world tour. However, the sudden incident of three members testing COVID positive has now led to growing worries.
Fans filled Twitter with wishes for the members to get well soon. Some fans also shared that they hope the Stray Kids members don’t beat themselves up for not being able to perform.
Additionally, fans also expressed their disappointment and anger at the fans who attended previous concerts without masks. They urged fellow fans attending future concerts to wear masks and requested JYP Entertainment and Live Nation to make them mandatory.
After the announcement, I.N. sent messages to fans on Bubble, mentioning that he felt sad and apologized to them. Earlier, Lee Know informed fans that he caught a cold but would try to fight it.
After the Atlanta and Fort Worth stops for the MANIAC world tour, the group has performances lined up in Los Angeles on July 9 and another in Oakland on July 12. Fans can only hope that the members recover fully before the Los Angeles performance.