Stray Kids' Hyunjin’s Artist of the Month choreography video crosses 20M views

With his performance of Motley Crew by Post Malone, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has become the first member to be featured on the Artist of the Month (AOTM) series. His video has also bagged the title of fastest AOTM performance to cross 20 million views.

Artist of the Month is a monthly series by Studio Choom where they feature a new artist every month. The chosen artist gets to showcase their dancing abilities through a special choreography video.

Hyunjin was chosen to be the featured artist for the month of October by Studio Choom.

Hyunjin’s rendition of Motley Crew features a reworked melody to suit his artistry better, an original choreo produced by Beom Kim & Haeri Park, flawless transitions, and synchronized dancing. His video currently has over 20 million views, making it one of the most viewed in the series.

Hyunjin wanted to go with a Mafia theme for the performance

Stray Kids debuted in 2017 under JYP Entertainment, and the band has been growing in popularity ever since. They recently surpassed 100 million streams a month on Spotify, as reported by their agency. This is not the first time they have broken records either. They have been amassing massive popularity and streams both nationally and internationally. Currently, five of their music videos (God’s Menu, Miroh, My Pace, Back Door, and Thunderous) have over 100 million streams on YouTube.

To accommodate the group’s growing international popularity, their agency JYP Entertainment partnered with US-based Republic Records to plan the group’s international promotions. The partnership was announced by the music agency earlier in the month.

The group has also spoken many times about their desire to go on tour. In an interview with Dazed, Hyunjin said:

“Because of COVID-19 and everything, we really didn’t have any opportunity to meet our fans on stage, but at the end of last year, we finally had the opportunity to perform in front of a small number of fans."

The Artist of the Month project began in October 2020 with Chaeyon from IZ*ONE. Since then, artists like Yeji from ITZY, SinB from GFriend, Soojin from (G)I-dle, Yeonjun from TXT, Wooyoung from Ateez, and many more have been featured by the dance studio.

maria @nishiyeon

#hyunjin #StrayKids

#Double20mForHyunjin CONGRATULATIONS HWANG HYUNJIN FOR REACHING 2OM VIEWS IN BOTH OF YOUR SKZ-PLAYER AND FOR BEING ARTIST OF THE MONTH!! 🖤 @Stray_Kids CONGRATULATIONS HWANG HYUNJIN FOR REACHING 2OM VIEWS IN BOTH OF YOUR SKZ-PLAYER AND FOR BEING ARTIST OF THE MONTH!! 🖤 @Stray_Kids#hyunjin #StrayKids#Double20mForHyunjin https://t.co/CoAGw1grj2

The choreography video received an explosive response from fans across the world, with many congratulating him for this milestone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish