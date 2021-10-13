Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, chosen as Artist of the Month by Studio Choom, says, “I wanted to express toughness”

Stray Kids star Hyunjin has been chosen as the Artist of the Month — October by Studio Choom. The K-pop star is expected to perform to Post Malone’s Motley Crew to mark the occasion.

He spoke about his preparation, choreography, and performance theme in the introduction video released by Studio Choom. Hyunjin said:

“Hello, I’m the Artist of October, Hyunjin of Stray Kids.”

Stray Kids Hyunjin opens up about feeling empty and low on confidence

Speaking of the performance, Hyunjin added:

“When I thought to myself, ‘What have I not shown?’ I’ve shown a lot of different sides before. I wanted to express toughness — having a strong inner side.”

The 21-year-old spoke about the preparation of the performance, saying:

“I wanted to include a lot of conventional aspects so you’ll be able to see moves that fall in rhythm with the beat and a lot of defined angles incorporated into the choreo. At first, I was really bad at dancing, so I always got scolded and cried, and I danced with all I’ve got. And even after school, I remember those memories.”

Hyunjin also confessed that he was nervous and added that STAY, the fan club of Stray Kids, may be able to notice it. The star spoke about concerts getting canceled, saying:

“All concerts for canceled and our fans couldn’t accompany us at music shows. The emptiness hit me very strongly. So there was a time when I was very low on confidence.”

Hyunjin added:

“I think I wanted to express my craving. I undertook it with my ambition for dance and the wish that more people would watch my dance. Even if I don’t express my thoughts, I can express them by dancing. So I think ‘dance’ is another language for me.”

Also Read

The performance for Studio Choom is expected to release on October 16. The previous idols awarded the Artist of the Month title by Studio Choom include The Boyz member Juyeon, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, TXT member Yeonjun, ATEEZ member Wooyoung, ITZY’s Yeji, among others.

Stray Kids recently released their second album, NOEASY, after a hiatus of almost two years. Hyunjin also had to take a break from all activities when he was accused of bullying in school.

Edited by Ravi Iyer