"Deepest condolences to the Hwang family": Fans offer support as Stray Kids' Hyunjin's grandfather passes away

On October 4, 2022, JYP Entertainment issued a statement regarding Stray Kids member Hyunjin’s grandfather passing away.

Following this, they informed of changes in the rapper's schedule due to his unfortunate loss. JYP Entertainment also requested fans to keep Hyunjin and his family in their prayers and send warm words of consolation.

After the news was made public, STAYs took to social media to express their sadness about Hyunjin’s grandfather passing away and offered their deepest condolences to him and the Hwang family. For those unfamiliar with the rapper, his full name is Hwang Hyun-jin.

Fans are hoping he finds the strength to overcome this loss and join the group activities when he is ready.

댕꾸 ◡̈ @SEUNGM1NE rest in peace hyunjin’s grandfather 🕊 & big condolences to hyunjin & his family :(((( rest in peace hyunjin’s grandfather 🕊 & big condolences to hyunjin & his family :((((

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin will not be participating in NACIFIC's Stray Kids Video Call Date Part. 2

Jenny Diaz @jd830622 @SEUNGM1NE I am so sorry for your loss hyunjin hyung I wish you all my love and support I hope you get through this with the love of your members and the love from STAY @SEUNGM1NE I am so sorry for your loss hyunjin hyung I wish you all my love and support I hope you get through this with the love of your members and the love from STAY

He will not be attending NACIFIC's Stray Kids Video Call Date Part. 2 scheduled for today. NACIFIC is a beauty and skincare brand that promotes the use of natural and healthy products, aiming to provide comfort and relaxation. The Korean premium beauty brand recently collaborated with Stray Kids for its latest campaign and promotional activities.

One of the activities includes a video call date with Stray Kids members scheduled for today, October 4. The God’s Menu singers will interact with their fans on a video call, share their experience of collaborating with the popular brand, and detail what STAYs mean to them. Fans can also win OT8 photocards of all the members and exclusive presents. All they would be required to do is participate in the date call with Stray Kids.

However, with JYP's official notice of Hyunjin's grandfather's death, STAYs took to social media to express their sincere condolences. They showed their support by writing heartfelt and supportive messages for the band member, who they hope will find the strength to move on during this difficult time.

(◜‿◝) ♡ @hyuntext



deepest condolences to the hwang family. sending healing prayers and comfort during this tough time. 🏼 twitter.com/stray_kids/sta… Stray Kids @Stray_Kids



bit.ly/3EivCM3 현진 스케줄 관련 안내 현진 스케줄 관련 안내bit.ly/3EivCM3 notice regarding hyunjin’s schedule!deepest condolences to the hwang family. sending healing prayers and comfort during this tough time. notice regarding hyunjin’s schedule!deepest condolences to the hwang family. sending healing prayers and comfort during this tough time. 🙏🏼 twitter.com/stray_kids/sta… https://t.co/d4t74lltyE

jia0_breadu🍞 @stay_breadu @SEUNGM1NE I hope hyunjin and his family is alright and rip to hyunjin's grandfather @SEUNGM1NE I hope hyunjin and his family is alright and rip to hyunjin's grandfather

⤮ @goIfIefleur my condolences to hyunjin and his family i hope he’s doing okay my condolences to hyunjin and his family i hope he’s doing okay https://t.co/MG6oAVJ80F

More about Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

nanda⤮💗 @yongbokstay descanse em paz lenda, você nasceu e serviu até onde conseguiu, rip brunette long hair hyunjin descanse em paz lenda, você nasceu e serviu até onde conseguiu, rip brunette long hair hyunjin https://t.co/QOsvxMpRPk

Born as Hwang Hyun-jin on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, he is the visual, main dancer, rapper and sub-vocalist of the group.

Stray Kids was formed by J.Y. Park, founder and CEO of JYP Entertainment, through the eponymous reality show. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan (leader and vocalist), Lee Know (vocalist and rapper), Changbin (vocalist and producer), Hyunjin (visual, rapper and dancer), Han (vocalist and producer), Felix (rapper and vocalist), Seungmin (vocalist), and I.N (maknae and vocalist).

They released their debut EP, I am Not, with the lead single District 9. The group's name was decided by the members themselves, referring to the idea of a lost child (a stray kid) finding their dreams and purpose in life.

ioana ⤮ @HYUNESDIOR 🤍 My tree my fish my hyunjin My tree my fish my hyunjin😭🤍 https://t.co/VfK3N3xYUR

Among the eight members, Hyunjin is often referred to as the "Prince of Stray Kids" since he has some solo work to his credit. In December 2020, he released a song titled Little Star under SKZ-PLAYER as a tribute to his childhood dog who had passed away.

In August 2022, he released the song Ice-Cream for SKZ-RECORD, which talks about the unrequited love between a tsundere and their loved one.

Stray Kids are all set to return with their seventh mini-album MAXIDENT on October 7, 2022, at 1 pm KST.

