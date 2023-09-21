"My heart literally dropped": Fans send out thoughts as Stray Kids' members Lee Know, Hyunjin & Seungmin get injured in a recent minor car accident

On September 20, 2023, a minor incident unfolded when three members of Stray Kids, namely Hyunjin, Seungmin, and Lee Know were involved in a minor car accident that left them with some trivial injuries. While the accident wasn't of major concern, fans were shocked and worried about the well-being of their idols.

Consequently, the members had to withdraw from the upcoming Global Citizen Festival due to the injuries sustained in the accident. Originally slated to perform as a unit at the festival, it was later confirmed that only the group's sub-unit 3RACHA would take the stage.

According to the fans, JYP Entertainment, the group's management company, made the right call by temporarily suspending the activities of the injured members to ensure they receive enough time to recover. Fans rallied in support of these members, expressing their concerns and sending them wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I hope no one was seriously injured": Three Stray Kids' members get injured in a car accident and are under observation

The Global Citizen Festival is a colossal music event featuring numerous renowned artists' performances that captivate and entertain audiences worldwide. This year's edition is set on September 23, 2023, boasting a star-studded line-up that includes music luminaries like Lauryn Hill, BTS' Jungkook, Conan Gray, Anitta, and Stray Kids.

Earlier this month, the group Stray Kids graced the stage at the MTV VMAs, where they clinched the Best K-pop Award for 2023.

However, in alignment with the official statement from the Global Citizen Festival, it was announced by JYP Entertainment that only 3RACHA would be performing on the stage due to the accident. In a released statement, the organizers expressed their solidarity with the Stray Kids community.

The accident occurred on September 20, 2023, when the group was on their way home to their dorms after a schedule. However, the car carrying the members Lee Know, Seungmin, and Hyunjin got into a minor collision with another vehicle on the road, resulting in some injuries for the trio. Thankfully, none of them suffered severe harm, as per their company reports, but they did experience mild muscle pains and bruising.

To ensure a swift and thorough recovery, these three members have been advised to take a well-deserved rest and refrain from engaging in any activities for the time being. Consequently, several events requiring their attendance had to be canceled. Milan Fashion Week, initially on the agenda for Lee Know and Hyunjin, and Seungmin's Birthday YouTube Live event will not be held to allow the members to recover properly.

In response to these circumstances, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement.

Hello, this is JYPE, While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20 (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision. After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received a thorough medical examination.

None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being. Therefore, we inform you that the schedules below have been canceled or modified.

[Canceled] Milan Fashion Week (Lee Know, Hyunjin) Seungmin's Birthday YouTube Live (Seungmin) [Modified] 3RACHA of Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN) will perform at the Global Citizen Festival. We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news. JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority. And will provide everything we can to support their recovery.

Read below to see what the worried STAYs (Stray Kids fandom name) had to say about the incident.

Amid the lingering shock from the accident and prioritizing the members' health, the dedicated fans have also eagerly pledged their support and commitment to 3RACHA, the esteemed producer sub-unit within their beloved group. This talented trio is set to dazzle the stage at the 2023 Global Music Festival, a momentous event eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.