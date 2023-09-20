"IT BOY": Fans laud Stray Kids' Hyunjin for becoming the first 4th-gen K-Pop idol to have a hashtag surpass 30 billion views on TikTok

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has become the first fourth-generation K-Pop idol to have a hashtag that surpassed 30 billion views on TikTok as of September 19, 2023. However, he is not the only one from Stray Kids to have such a popular hashtag to his name.

His team member, Felix, is running in second with 28.1 billion views on the hashtag #Felix, while the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan, has accumulated 21.9 billion to his hashtag #bangchan and is placed fourth. Ranking third is ENHYPEN's Jay, who has 22.3 billion views on his hashtag #jay.

This latest achievement cements Hyunjin's position as a trendsetter among the fourth-gen K-pop idols, much to the excitement of his fans, who took to social media to celebrate the news.

Fans lavish praise on Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Stray Kids' fans, also known as STAYS, are on cloud nine as their favorite idol has now made history as the first fourth-generation idol to have a hashtag that is so popular on TikTok. Staying true to their MTV Video Music Awards winning song, S-CLASS, the Stray Kids member has proved his global influence by gaining 30 billion views on his hashtag.

Needless to say, STAYS stormed X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on Hyunjin for being so iconic:

Stray Kids from JYP Entertainment also joined BTS and SEVENTEEN on the Hanteo charts as K-Pop groups to have sold over 2 million copies. As per the chart data, Stray Kids sold approximately 2,392,666 copies of their mini-album 5-STAR on the first day of sales, becoming the third Korean group to achieve such a milestone.

In other news, on September 12, 2023, the popular boy group from JYP Entertainment won their first-ever MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for Best K-Pop Group.

Stray Kids were nominated in the VMAs category along with Seventeen, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aespa, BLACKPINK, and Fifty Fifty.