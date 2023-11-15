"SPOTIFY FIX ROCK STAR" trends as STAYs are unable to play Stray Kids' latest album on browser

STAYs, aka Stray Kids' fans, have recently been trending "SPOTIFY FIX ROCK STAR" on the social media platform X, expressing their frustration as they are unable to play the band's latest eighth-mini album on their browser. This problem has left fans troubled and anxious about the group's streams on the platform.

Stray Kids released the ROCK-STAR album on November 10, featuring eight tracks, with LALALA being its leading track. The album was released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, who are responsible for production and distribution.

However, in light of the technical difficulties, STAYs have initiated the trend with the hashtag "SPOTIFY FIX ROCK STAR" on social media to directly reach out to the streaming platform Spotify and resolve the issue.

"We can't listen to it properly": Fans wants Spotify to fix the issue as soon as possible so that they can stream Stray Kids' latest album

Given that the first week is crucial for the group's album to perform well, streams are pivotal for Stray Kids to top various charts, including Billboards and others. However, some STAYs are encountering difficulties while playing ROCK-STAR and its eight songs on the Spotify browser version and on the application as well, which has caused considerable distress within the fandom.

Thus, fans have been trending their demand on social media to grab the music platform's attention, asking them to fix the issue:

"The @Stray_Kids RockStar Album can't be played on the browser. It's a new release, and we can't listen to it properly on Spotify. SPOTIFY FIX ROCK STAR."

Several fans, including premium members, have reported problems on the Spotify application. They have also urged JYP Entertainment and Republic Records to address the issue as soon as possible. STAYs have also been providing screenshots and screen recordings as evidence of the problem on social media sites.

Moreover, STAYs have expressed their frustration about the fact that more than 24 hours have passed without any resolution of the issue, and its been over 84 hours since the album's release. They are emphasizing the urgency of this matter, urging the companies to take note immediately.

As is evident, the inability to stream ROCK-STAR on the web version significantly impacts the group's comeback and streams. Fans are therefore expressing their anger over the agency's lack of response, while hoping for a swift resolution.

In other news, the fandom is anticipating the group to make its debut at the Billboards Music Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023. The group will perform ROCK-STAR's LALALALA and S-CLASS at the award event. Fans can stream the performance on the award's official website.

Stray Kids is reportedly planning to release a docuseries for their latest album.