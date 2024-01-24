"You will always shine": Hyunjin becomes the highest Stray Kids member to top Naver's 2023 Most Searched 4th Generation Male Idols, ranking at #7

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has grown immensely in both the music and fashion world. He is also the global ambassador for Versace and a well-acclaimed rapper and musician of the popular fourth-generation K-pop band from JYP Entertainment. On January 23, 2024, Twitter user, @HHJNation, posted about the idol being the 7th most searched fourth-generation male artist on Naver in 2023.

With 160,000 searches, Hyunjin from Stray Kids stands out. As a result, fans congratulated the 23-year-old artist on Twitter (now X) for his continued success:

Fans laud Hyunjin and celebrate his latest feat as the most searched 4th generation male idol

It is important to note that the Untitled singer-rapper was ranked as the 10th most searched artist on Naver, although he ranked 7th in terms of individual male idols (deducting the groups from the list).

Other artists on the list include Juyeon from The Boyz with 668,000 searches, TXT Soobin with 345,200 searches, TXT Yeonjun with 343,300 searches, Younghoon from The Boyz with 284,700 searches, Sunwoo of The Boyz with 294,600 searches, and Hyunjae of The Boyz with 234,500 searches.

Hyunjin of Stray Kids comes in the 7th position with an attractive 160,000 searches on Naver, followed closely by Eric from The Boyz with 148,100 searches, Q from The Boyz with 122,400 searches, and San from ATEEZ wraps the list with 117,900 searches at 10th position.

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has had an unquestionable influence since making his debut, and his popularity has skyrocketed. As per search data revealed by Google on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the vocalist of MEGAVERSE was found to be the most sought-after fourth-generation K-pop idol on the internet.

This accomplishment is a testament to his impact, particularly in the current K-pop scene, where new groups and singers are constantly breaking through to increase competition.

Fans congratulated the Stray Kids member on X:

In an industry as fiercely competitive as K-pop, notoriety is one of the most significant indicators of an idol's influence and prominence. Naver, the primary search engine in South Korea, continues to be a dependable and effective means to gauge an idol's popularity despite the fact that there are other approaches.

Hence, the top 10 fourth-generation male idols who were most searched for throughout the course of the previous year (2023) were revealed by fan estimates.

For the unversed, Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 and went on to win the MTV Video Music Awards twice in a row in 2022 and 2023 for the Best K-Pop Award. The group has eight members, namely Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.