"IT'S SO BEYOND BEAUTIFUL": Fans emotional as Stray Kids' I.N and Hyunjin release a new song "Untitled"

On December 4, 2023, Stray Kids members Yang Jeong-in, aka I.N, and Hyunjin released a new song, Untitled. The lyrics of the single have been penned by Jeong-in and Hyunjin, whereas the song has been composed by Hyunjin, Millionboy, and Nickko Young. The song Untitled (미제 mije) was released as part of Stray Kids' unofficial discography in the SKZ-RECORD web series.

Fans of the popular K-pop group Stray Kids immediately swarmed to Twitter, presently X, and lauded the song for being a lyrical and musical genius. One fan even claimed how, "IT'S SO BEYOND BEAUTIFUL."

For the uninitiated, JYP Entertainment created the South Korean boy band Stray Kids through the eponymous reality program in 2017. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. are the group's eight members. In 2022 and 2023, the octet won the Best K-pop category at the MTV Video Music Awards for two consecutive years.

"The melody is so good": Stray Kids members I.N and Hyunjin's latest track Untitled leaves fans in tears

As fans of the group have noted, the song Untitled offers a lovely musical moment, layered with calming harmonies that go well with a straightforward piano arrangement, drum beats, and cinematic synthesizers that heighten the atmospheric approach of the hook. This song has several painful imageries that elicit a wide range of emotions.

STAYs, the group's fans, tweeted a particular line from the lyrics of the ballad Untitled, which talks about how the protagonist is walking away from his beloved, comparing his act and decision to a coward.

"You can blame me if you want, even though I seemed like a forever now i’m saying goodbye in a cowardly way”

A slow, melancholy ballad, it features Hyunjin and I.N's voices together with a looping piano melody with drum beats. It is the lyrical antithesis of I.N's lyrics from the song MEGAVERSE, where the singer talks about overcoming hurdles no matter what.

On the contrary, in the song Untitled, the singer is accepting that a relationship is over and telling his beloved to part ways and find someone more deserving of her. Meanwhile, Hyunjin's rap verse depicts the protagonist asking his beloved to erase him from her memories and find her happiness elsewhere.

"Before the scars deepen & the pain worsens, leave me and meet someone you deserve...please erase me from your memory and go find your happiness"

Further, STAYs have pointed out how there's still more to the song Untilted than it meets the eye. Even with I.N. and Hyunjin's vocals sounding so dramatically devastated in this song, the words convey that they're talking about grown-up sentiments rather than a childish tantrum.

Moreover, in the heartwrenching ballad Untitled, the main character acknowledges that he has caused his beloved more suffering than love throughout their relationship and urges her to break up.

The melancholic track is likely to leave the listener with a sense of emptiness as the poignant lyrics and its melody enmesh the listeners in a trance. The soulful song was an instant hit among the fans of Stray Kids, who flooded Twitter, praising the latest song and the vocals.

Fans wrote, "The melody is so good," while another tweeted how "it's more than beautiful" and "there's no words to describe it."

In other news, as of November 2023, Stray Kids from JYP Entertainment has sold over 500,000 copies of their third full-length album, 5-Star, in the US alone, demonstrating their fervent efforts in the West.

In October 2023, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) granted the group Gold certification as a result of their record sales. With this, the octet joins Travis Scott and Taylor Swift as the only other musicians who have accomplished this feat.