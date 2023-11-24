"He was busy making everyone fall in love with him": Stray Kids' Hyunjin turns heads at the W Korea event

On November 24, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin set the internet ablaze with his latest pictures and videos from the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event held at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, in the afternoon.

Upon his arrival at the event, the S-Class singer was greeted by a huge crowd eagerly awaiting his presence. The idol also posed for press photos at the event, which quickly went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop praising him for his latest look.

Hyunjin was also spotted socializing with many other celebrities at the event, leading fans to express that he was busy making others fall in love with him.

"It's about his whole aura": Stray Kids Hyunjin leaves fans speechless with his look at the event

As Stray Kids' Hyunjin graced the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign charity, he was spotted donning a custom-made Versace outfit.

He wore a glittery black t-shirt with a leather jacket over it, complementing his look with loose, wide-leg, seemingly blue or purple pants and black shoes. The idol opted for a gray hairstyle and adorned himself with accessories, including golden rings and earrings, that enhanced his appearance.

Upon arriving at the red carpet, Hyunjin posed for press photos, continuing to charm media and fans with his iconic Cat Heart pose. Fans couldn't stop swooning over how gorgeous and stunning he looked at the event with his minimalistic yet captivating look.

Several videos of Hyunjin went viral on social media, showing him enjoying BEBE's performance of MANIAC and capturing videos and photos of the performance. Fans were emotional watching the idol record videos, assuming he might have shared them in the Stray Kids group chat showcasing people grooving to their song MANIAC.

See how fans are reacting to Hyunjin attending the W Korea event:

At the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity, the S-Class singer was also spotted dancing to Not Shy and standing beside ITZY's Yeji when the MANIAC performance started. She smiled at him as he looked ecstatic watching BEBE dance to Stray Kids' music.

The idol interacted with other celebrities, including WOODZ, BamBam, and Bada Lee, at the event, making fans elated that he was socializing with everyone and practically seemed like a social butterfly, blending with all kinds of personalities.

Fans also observed how he conversed well with the Japan and South Korea Versace CEO, wearing a somewhat serious expression.

Despite the pomp and glamour of the show, he kept smiling, waving, and giving peace signs to the fans who were waiting in the cold weather to catch a glimpse of the idol.

Fans also saw a video where the idol seemed to recognize his fansite present at the scene to capture his HD photos and say thank you to them.

Also, the singer was mentioned on three covers of Rolling Stone UK's latest issue.