"The most glorious thing ever": Fans proud as Stray Kids' Hyunjin gets a mention on all three covers of Rolling Stone UK

On November 24, 2023, Stray Kids' Hyunjin was mentioned on all three latest covers of Rolling Stone UK for the 14th edition. The outlet opted for bold letters for the idol's name, stating on the cover:

"HYUNJIN THE STRAY KIDS STAR ON DONATELLA, DUA, TROYE AND TAYLOR."

As soon as fans saw the name of the Stray Kids member on the Rolling Stone UK issue, they were surprised, taking to social media to celebrate the achievement of the idol and express how proud they were.

The outlet also recognized the singer as "The Prince of Versace," since he is the face of the Italian brand. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Kpop idol talked about his love for the brand:

“Versace has always been at the centre of culture, especially music. So being a part of Versace itself as an artist means a lot and made me feel so honoured and also excited at the same time. They gave me lots of support with my outfits, like Lollapalooza in Paris to the recent (Stray Kids) Dome tour, so I feel really pleased to be with Versace in every single way and [for] important moments."

Fans stated that this achievement by the Stray Kids member was one of the most glorious moments for the idol and fans alike.

"No one is doing it like him": Fans express their pride in Hyunjin as he was mentioned on all three covers of Rolling Stone UK

Fans were overjoyed when Hyunjin's name appeared on the latest three physical and digital covers of Rolling Stone UK, claiming that it was the first time they had seen him featured in such a prestigious outlet. Moreover, recognizing the idol as the Prince of Versace was the cherry on top for STAYs as they found it significant.

Some fans also purchased a digital copy of the aforementioned issues as soon as they saw images of the magazine floating on the internet. They shared that the singer's Versace pictures for his Holiday campaign for the brand will also be available in the physical copy of the magazine.

Fans were proud and stated that the idol truly deserves to have his name mentioned on the front cover of Rolling Stone UK.

Recently, the idol also sat down for an interview where he talked about how he felt after meeting Donatella Versace, as reported by Rolling Stone.

"I was a bit nervous when I met her in person, right after the show, but she greeted me with a warm smile and said, 'You are part of the Versace family!' So, I felt better!. Looking back, it was a brilliant show. The collection itself really matched the beautiful environment of Cannes. I really loved the music as well. It left a lasting impression on my memory."

He further confessed:

"At first I felt a bit nervous because I was there without my [other band] members."

Talking about his interactions with Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan, the artist shared:

"I had met Dua Lipa before, at an event I attended with Felix [Hyunjin's bandmate], and this time Dua spoke to me first and said, 'Good to see you again!' I felt so grateful for that. It felt so good"

Hyunjin continued,

"With Troye Sivan, we took a picture together, so I felt we were getting closer to each other, then [after the show], he contacted me, and I had an opportunity to feature on his music with the song, 'Rush'," recalls Hyunjin. "It was really fun, and I am looking forward to another chance [to] make [music] together."

Issue 14 of Rolling Stone UK is available to purchase now. Within, a full eight-page feature and interview with Hyunjin await STAYs.

Stray Kids recently delivered an electrifying performance at 2023 Billlboards Music Awards.