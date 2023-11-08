"HE'S THE REAL VERSACE PRINCE": Fans feel proud as the Italian brand created a silver sunglasses line-up exclusively for Stray Kids' Hyunjin

On November 7, 2023, an X user @HHJ CENTRAL's post about Hyunjin's influence related to Versace went viral on social media. The user disclosed how the Italian brand has created an exclusive black sunglasses line-up only for the idol.

In July, the S-Class singer was recently declared as face and global ambassador for the Italian brand Versace. The brand is known for ready-to-wear outfits, apparel, handbags, and more.

As the other fans learned about Verscae and the idol's cordial bond and how the brand has deep affection for the singer, they considered him the Real Versace prince for a reason and took to social media to rejoice about it.

"What a good choice": Fans elated to see cordial bond between Hyunjin and Versace

At present, Hyunjin is engaged in the ongoing holiday promotional campaign for the brand, and his billboards and displays have been successfully spotted in different parts of the world. Even Versace's Donatella Versace has openly expressed how they joyfully welcomed the idol into their family and are delighted to make him a part of the Italian brand.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned social media user also disclosed how the idol has provided more inputs about other products for the brand and how they have incorporated them and tweeted:

"Ahhh Versace and Hyunjin’s relationship is amazing… The sunglasses Hyunjin loved so much were only available in gold and he really wanted them in silver so Versace ended up adding them to their lineup for him. There’s also been a few other products that were made and added after Hyunjin’s input"

The idol, being an artist, is known for creating phenomenal songs, and that is right, he's so creative and has upgraded the designs of brands with his ideas, leading to Innovation, according to fans. And since he's an artist he will always aspire to create something meaningful and catchy.

Check out how STAYs are reacting as the Italian brand created a silver sunglasses line-up exclusively for Stray Kids' Hyunjin:

Meanwhile, fans were over the moon after becoming aware that the brand has customized the products according to the S-Class singer's wish, and they love how the Versace and the idol share a profound relationship. Many fans also wish to get Versace X Hyujin's collection similar to Dua Lipa. They also love how he is already giving his ideas and inputs as the brand's latest ambassador. One fan commented on the situation and tweeted:

It is all possible thanks to the fact that Versace initially chose him initially on their own, and approached it wisely. They were looking for someone who would understand the spirit of Versace and be able to fully express it, being an artist and not just a model"

Needless to say, as the holiday Versace campaign brand is ongoing, fans can't wait for more such photos, and videos related to the idol in the coming months.

Stray Kids is set to return with their album Rock-Star on November 10, 2023.