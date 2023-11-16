Why is JYPE RESPECT HYUNJIN trending on X? Fans are enraged over the alleged mistreatment of the singer

On November 16, 2023, hashtag JYPE RESPECT HYUNJIN started trending on X after the Stray Kids' agency posted billboard advertisements at Starfield COEX Mall in Seoul. Fans voiced their concerns about the singer being cropped out of the displays.

Stray Kids recently dropped their eighth mini-album, ROCK-STAR, featuring the title track LALALALA which played at the mentioned location. The album was released through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on November 10, 2023.

Fans noticed Hyunjin being left out from the large displays and took to social media, shedding light on the alleged mistreatment against the idol thus sparking the aforementioned hashtag on social media:

"All eight members deserve to be treated with respect": Fans want JYPE to treat Hyunjin and other members equally

Stray Kids comprises eight members: Bang Chan, Seungmin, Felix, I.N, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, and Hyunjin. In the massive billboard displays, fans observed that every member, except Hyunjin, had screen time in the twenty-second advertisements.

Fans noticed that the agency posted the huge billboards playing their LALALALA music video in two separate clips but failed to provide any screentime to the singer prompting protests from fans.

Many eagle-eyed fans described how, in the first LALALALA music video, the clip played until Changbin's part and the second video started right after Hyunjin's part ended. They argued that the agency was so desperate to exclude the idol that they posted the videos in two parts.

One of the comments read,

"so why did you post the 1st video up until changbin's part and it ends right before hyunjin's and the 2nd video starts right after hyunjin's part ends. so you WANTED TO exclude just his part so posted it in 2 parts. noted."

An X user @HHJCentral took to social media, trending the following phrase to demand justice and blaming the mistreatment against the member:

"This was only a 20 second AD, it was already odd to post two separate clips of it but it’s even more upsetting to see that Hyunjin was cropped from both clips. This week we’ve had to practically beg for you to show your support for your artist and now this. @stay_support @Stray_Kids @Stray_Kids_JP All eight members deserve to be treated with respect especially from the company they are under. It’s a shame that this is happening."

Fans also pointed out that the agency used to post the advertisement on Coex Media Tower in one video but this time they opted for two which raised suspicions that they intentionally wanted to remove or hide the singer's part from the advertisement itself.

Take a look at how fans are reacting as the alleged mistreatment of the idol continues by JYP Entertainment:

Many members sarcastically suggested not including his part at all in the advertisements to avoid extensive editing. They also criticized JYP Entertainment, calling it a shameless act and insisting on proper respect for the idol. Numerous comments were left under the original post, demanding a proper explanation for excluding his part.

Stray Kids are set to make their debut at the Billboard Music Awards 2023 and will perform LALALALA and S-Class.