"Did she take her managers with her?": Fans frenetic to see new job posting under BIOMOM Co. with BLACKPINK Jisoo’s photo under the recruitment info

Jisoo, for her solo career, has signed with her brother's agency BLISSOO, according to the South Korean news outlet Xportnews on January 2, 2024. The K-pop sensation has chosen not to extend her exclusive deal with YG Entertainment. The business subsidiary that functions under BIOMOM Co. Ltd. is led by the singer's brother, Kim Jung-hun.

Several fans noticed BLISSOO posted a new job requirement under BIOMOM Co. with BLACKPINK Jisoo’s photo under the recruitment information. The star's fans were frenetic to have stumbled across this new development and reacted to it on X:

Following the revelation that the members of BLACKPINK made the choice not to extend their contracts with YG Entertainment, there was much conjecture as to what the K-pop girl group would do next for their solo careers. For group efforts, they have extended their contract with the label.

"HIRE ME PLEASE": Jisoo's signing with her brother's company followed by new job posts has sent the fans into an online frenzy

After JENNIE founded her own label, ODD ATELIER (OA). Jisoo reportedly signed with the agency, a subsidiary entertainment business under BIOMOM Co., despite earlier rumours that she would join Galaxy Corporation.

The health food company BIOMOM Co. Ltd., led by Kim Jung-hun, is making waves in the entertainment sector with its most recent corporate development update. The business had reportedly started employing new people. It has additionally been reported that the company used the FLOWER singer's picture for hiring posts which were closed on January 1, 2024.

Jisoo's picture and the recruiting ad highlighted BLISSOO's dedication to expanding its entertainment industry locally and globally. This has increased expectations that her family will oversee Jisoo's management, since the organisation has hired personnel for several positions, such as supervisors of video material and seasoned artists in charge of security.

Notably, an advertisement for recruiting was also put on the internet, along with a photo of the vocalist. However, the company's representative, according to Allkpop, remained silent on the subject. The agency gave its statement to Xportnews on January 2, 2024, and said:

"It's complicated to define the company's relationship with Blissoo. I don't know the CEO's family relationship either."

All four BLACKPINK members—Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie—decided to stop doing their solo promotions under YG Entertainment as of December 29, 2023.

Nevertheless, fans poured in their support on X even if the veracity of the recent development has not yet been determined. They tweeted expressing their desire to be hired by Jisoo's brother's company.

YG Entertainment's share price dropped to its lowest after the news of Jisoo signing with BLISSO surfaced online

South Korean media outlet, Xportnews, reported that the BLACKPINK singer has signed under BLISOO which has caused another hit on the market capitalization of YG Entertainment. 2024 started on a low note for Jisoo's former management agency as they witnessed their share price drop by another 7% — its lowest on December 2, 2023, in the last six months.

Business insiders conjecture that it is due to Jisoo's latest update which may have stirred concerns among investors. The details of each BLACKPINK member's contract discussions are still unknown, despite BLACKPINK's group contract renewal with YG Entertainment. However, the company's share price had declined previously when Jennie announced her new label on December 24, 2023.

YG Entertainment's shares closed on December 22, 2023, at 52,000 won (around 40 USD). The 5.11% fall in the market price of the business, which is now at 963.9 billion won (742.6 million USD), has been attributed mostly to G-Dragon's departure from the agency and to BLACKPINK. This has resulted in a loss of around 83.5 billion won (about 64 million USD).

In March 2023, Jisoo released her debut solo album, Me. The album became the best-selling album of all time by a female soloist in South Korea and the first solo record to sell over a million copies when it debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart with 1.03 million copies sold in less than two days. Her song FLOWER had financial success, landing at number two on both the Circle Digital Chart and the Billboard Global 200.

Throughout her career, she has received several honours, including three MAMA Awards, nominations for the Melon Music Awards and Golden Disc Awards, and the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Seoul International Drama Awards. On November 22, 2023, along with her bandmates, she was also bestowed the honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III.

Fans are eagerly waiting for her confirmation regarding the agency switch and what has she planned ahead for her solo endeavours.