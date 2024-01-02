"BIOMOM CUS SHE A MOTHER": Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jisoo is reported to join her brother's agency for personal activities

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is all over social media for her solo endeavors as it is reported that the K-pop idol will reportedly join her brother's agency Biomom. On January 2, Xportnews released an exclusive report stating that the BLACKPINK member will join her older brother's agency to explore her solo activities.

Previously, it was confirmed that the BLACKPINK members have not signed with YG Entertainment for their solo activities. Now Biomom, run by Jisoo's brother Kim Jung-hun, is garnering attention as Jisoo is reportedly to be a part of it.

According to rumors, Jisoo's brother is considering renaming Biomom's Entertainment department "Blissoo." This has caught everyone's eye and has also created much excitement among fans.

Hearing the reports, fans could not stop but shared their excitement through social media. A user on the X said, “BIOMOM CUS SHE A MOTHER”.

“BLISSOO actually sounds so good”: Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will reportedly join her brother's agency Biomom for solo activities

Kim Jung-hun led Biomom, a health food brand, is garnering attention for its latest business expansion update into the entertainment industry. The company is also hiring employees for the same. The FLOWER singer's image being used for recruitment purposes has also been said to be used by the corporation to further feed rumors.

However, a representative from Biomom spoke to Xportsnews saying they are unaware of the All Eyes On Me singer joining the agency.

The representative said,

“It is difficult to explain the company’s relationship with Blissoo. We do not know the CEO’s familial relationships.”

Despite the response, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Blissoo and the BLACKPINK member's solo activities.

Here are some of the reactions:

BLACKPINK’s solo activities

On December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that all the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have decided to not sign with the agency to continue their solo activities. However, they are geared to work as a group under the agency.

The K-pop girl group has been in the limelight since their exclusive contract expired with YG Entertainment in August 2023. Marking their 7th debut anniversary in 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their first contract only with group activities under YG Entertainment.

Fans were curious about which agency the members would join for their solo activities. Previously Jennie announced the establishment of her brand new agency ODD ATELIER.

Currently, Jisoo is taking the internet by storm as the reports of her joining her brother's agency for personal activities started swirling around. However, it is yet to be confirmed which agency Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa will join to further explore their solo activities.