“Nailed it on her first day of freedom”: Fans go berserk as BLACKPINK’s Lisa graces ELLE Taiwan’s cover amid group’s solo contract update with YG

BLACKPINK member Lisa is taking over the internet with her latest feature in the popular fashion magazine ELLE Taiwan. On December 29, the publication confirmed that the maknae of the quartet will be gracing the front page of ELLE Taiwan's January 2024 issue.

Lisa's upcoming schedule is jam-packed with concert performances, brand endorsement campaigns, and more, marking the start of her solo journey. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment also released a statement confirming that the MONEY singer will not renew her individual contract with the agency.

This has created much excitement among fans as they look forward to Lisa's solo activities. Also, fans took to social media to express their thoughts when ELLE Taiwan dropped some alluring images of the How You Like That singer.

“It’s giving a rockstar, a pop star, but rowdier”: Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Lisa takes over ELLE Taiwan's cover page

On December 29, ELLE Taiwan made an update on Instagram regarding BLACKPINK members’ individual contract renewal with YG Entertainment. The publication confirmed that all the members have decided to move out of their long-time agency to explore their solo activities.

Garnering much attention from fans and BLINKs, the publication dropped the January 2024 issue cover page featuring none other than the K-pop phenomenon Lisa. Grabbing the first cover of the next year, the Pink Venom singer is going viral on social media wearing a CELINE ensemble.

The LALISA singer stole millions of hearts with her intense gaze in the video released by ELLE Taiwan. Fans on the X said, “She is built for the women." Creating anticipation among fans, the publication teased an exclusive cover on their social media.

Fans had been waiting patiently for the BLACKPINK members to reveal their solo contract renewal details. The latest update from the agency and the ELLE Taiwan cover news has thrilled fans as they anticipate many more solo projects from the K-pop artist.

They took to the X to express their thoughts and happiness on her new journey with the K-pop girl group and individually.

YG Entertainment updates on BLACKPINK members’ solo activities contracts

The agency issued an official statement on the fan community app Weverse as well as to several media outlets. On December 29, SPOT TV news reported that YG Entertainment stated:

"YG recently signed an extension contract for BLACKPINK's group activities and agreed not to proceed with a separate additional contract for individual activities. We will do our best to support BLACKPINK's activities in the future, and will support the individual activities of the members with a warm heart."

Meanwhile, it is reported that Jennie will move on to explore her solo activities with the agency she established, ODD ATELIER. However, it is yet to be seen which agency Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa will sign with.