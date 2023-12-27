"That will be EPIC!!!": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly begins filming The Walking Dead in Paris

BLACKPINK member Lisa is rumored to be filming the popular horror series The Walking Dead. On December 26, Vogue Thailand reported the speculations of the MONEY singer joining the team of The Walking Dead, creating much excitement among the fans on social media.

The rumors began as the official Instagram page of the zombie series started following the K-pop star recently.

Furthermore, the How You Like That singer has been going back and forth from Paris to Seoul due to her busy schedule. It added fuel to the speculations as the spin-off of the series following the story of the main character, Daryl Dixon, has been filmed in Paris in the last few months of this year.

The rumors have thrilled many fans, as they would love to see Lisa on screen. To express their thoughts on this, they took to social media. A user on the X said, “That will be EPIC!!!”

“I need to continue watching now”: Fans surprised as Lisa is rumored to have started filming for The Walking Dead

Following the reports, the spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon of the widely popular zombie series began filming in Paris this year. Starring none other than Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, the show has been highly anticipated among the fans.

Meanwhile, old videos of Lisa's acting resurfaced on the internet a few months ago, making fans wish to see her on screen. Now, fans were thrilled to hear the rumors and wished for them to be true, as they were anticipating her series debut.

Also, what fueled the rumors was the timelines coinciding, as the BLACKPINK member was spotted going back and forth from Seoul to Paris. She performed at the popular cabaret show Crazy Horse in late September this year, which was held in Paris.

While expressing their excitement on social media, fans were also skeptical about the speculations, waiting for an official confirmation.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and American actor Norman Reedus at the Champions League match in Paris

Previously, the LALISA singer was spotted attending the Paris-Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United Champions League match on November 28. Catching fans’ eyes, she was seen with her close friend and the Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus enjoying the match at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Norman Reedus soon started following the BLACKPINK member on social media platform Instagram, leading to speculation about her appearance in The Walking Dead spin-off. However, nothing regarding the same has been confirmed by the K-pop artist or her agency.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa signed an exclusive agreement to continue their group activities under YG Entertainment, making headlines.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Jennie will continue her solo journey with her brand new agency, ODDATELIER, however, it is yet to be seen with whom the maknae and other members sign their individual contracts.