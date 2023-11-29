“My 2 worlds colliding!”: BLACKPINK’ Lisa’ fans ecstatic as actor Norman Reedus was spotted watching Champions League match beside the “Money” singer

BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa is all over social media for her appearance at the Champions League match in Paris. On Tuesday, November 28, the BLACKPINK rapper and Norman Reedus were spotted at Parc Des Princes stadium in Paris enjoying the Paris-Saint Germain VS Newcastle United match.

Fans of the Walking Dead star and the MONEY singer are thrilled to see the celebrities at the same venue. Some took to social media to express their excitement, with one saying, “My 2 Worlds Colliding!”

“The crossover we didn’t even know we needed”: Fans reaction to BLACKPINK's Lisa and Norman Reedus at Champions League match

BLACKPINK rapper's appearance at the Champions League match in Paris is all over social media as fans learn about her interest in the sport. Lisa's rumored boyfriend and TAG Heuer CEO Frederick Arnault was also present at the match, a few bleachers behind her.

While fans are happy to see the LALISA singer having her time at the PSG VS Newcastle United football match, many noticed that actor Norman Reedus was also one seat apart from her. This rare moment between the BLACKPINK maknae and Norman Reedus has set the internet ablaze as many fans were delighted to see this sight.

Recently, the singer became the first K-pop star to hit 99 million followers on Instagram. Many BLINKs highlighted that the American actor had also started following her on Instagram. They pointed out he had liked the K-pop idol's post about her Black Horse cabaret performance.

Norman Reedus is well known for his portrayal of Daryl Dixon. He has been filming the spin-off of The Walking Dead in France for a couple of weeks. Many fans also suggested they would love to see the Shoong! singer and him sharing the screen.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

BLACKPINK members are in the spotlight for their contract renewal with their agency, YG Entertainment, after their 7th debut anniversary. Amid the multiple rumors of some members leaving the company, the contract renewal is still under discussion.

After their successful BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concluded, the members were seen together in the United Kingdom for the first time. King Charles III invited the BLACKPINK members at Buckingham Palace to award them for their remarkable performance in spreading awareness about climate change.

All four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - were awarded as Members of the Order of the British Empire. Along with other members, Lisa took to social media to express her gratitude for this auspicious recognition. She was seen carrying a blue gown, exuding absolute royalty.