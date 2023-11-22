“This video is like among us": Fans react hilarious as BLACKPINK members reaction to them getting honoured by King Charles goes viral

On November 22, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were invited to the Korean State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. The Pink Venom singers were made honorary members of the Order of the British Empire and were given honorary MBEs, or Members of the Order of the British Empire.

This marked BLACKPINK's first appearance together since the conclusion of their BORN PINK World Tour. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were dressed in exquisite designer outfits, looking radiant on this very important occasion.

While the girls are always impeccably dressed and well-behaved, they have their moments of having fun and not caring a lot about their global fame and status as pop-culture icons.

This was evident when King Charles III was lavishing praise on BLACKPINK and the girls began looking at one another, amused and giggling amongst themselves.

"It's like among us", several BLINKs pointed out, referring to the popular online game where the participants are supposed to catch hold of the imposter hiding amongst them.

BLACKPINK's fans share amusing reactions to their funny moment at Buckingham Palace

BLACKPINK was invited to the special investiture in Buckingham Palace’s 1844 room, reserved especially for the distinguished guests of Great Britain's Royal Family.

The Pink Venom singers were awarded honorary MBEs as they were being recognized for their important role as official advocates for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Interestingly, Rosé holds dual citizenship in both South Korea and New Zealand and, by default, is a national of the British realm. Hence, her MBE was more substantive rather than just honorary.

BLACKPINK members made an elegant entry-in-tow with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and the First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III lavished praise on the Shutdown singers not only for their brilliant impact on pop culture worldwide with their foot-tapping music but also complimented them for spreading the message of environmental sustainability, which is the need of the hour.

"I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. I can only admire how they can prioritize these vital issues, as well as being global superstars."

The cameras panned to capture the Lovesick Girls' singer's reactions. While Jisoo looked around, surprised as if unable to fathom that her name was mentioned by King Charles III himself, Jennie and Rosé could be seen giggling like two school-going girls, and Lisa blinked furiously in response to King Charles' praise for them.

BLACKPINK fans praised the members for being so humble and down-to-earth despite their superstar status and for still being able to take compliments in a sweet manner despite being veterans in the K-pop industry.

In fact, prior to King Charles III's entry alongside Queen Camilla, Jisoo was spotted signing autographs for the guests, proving why the girl group is considered to be one of the biggest and most iconic K-pop groups to exist.

YG Entertainment maintains its non-committal stance regarding BLACKPINK's contract

BLACKPINK's exclusive contract renewal with their home agency, YG Entertainment, has been a hotly debated topic in Korean and international media for a couple of months now. BLINKs are frustrated with YG Entertainment's non-committal stance regarding the status of the girl group's exclusive contract.

On November 20, Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that the Typa Girl singers have re-signed with YG Entertainment for group activities but want to go solo for their individual activities.

While two members have signed, the other two members are still dicey about their decision, which is causing a delay with the official announcement.

In response to this, YG Entertainment revealed:

"As of the disclosure date, negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."

BLINKs can expect a final result regarding the Kill This Love singers' official contract renewal in due course of time.