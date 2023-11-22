"Royals being recognized": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK gets honored by King Charles at South Korea-UK State Banquet

BLACKPINK took the world by storm when they attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet hosted at Buckingham Palace as its esteemed guests on November 21, 2023, GMT. A feast was arranged in honor of the current South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was in the United Kingdom to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Fans of the global sensation erupted with joy as they took pride in the four members gracing the banquet of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom. BLINKS (BLACKPINK fans) lauded the members by hailing them as "Royals being recognized."

The South Korea-UK State Banquet was notable for showcasing the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and members of the royal family were among the notable British and Korean attendees.

"Royalty with royalty": Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK paved its way to Buckingham Palace as advocates for environmental sustainability

As partisans of the UN's sustainable development goals and COP26 ambassadors, BLACKPINK graced the occasion on November 21. During the event, the four members received recognition for their efforts to spread awareness of environmental sustainability around the globe. King Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom, said during the banquet:

"It is especially inspiring to see korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors."

Soon after, several social media sites and online communities published video clips of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé at dinner and their encounter with King Charles III. Dressed regally in gowns, the four members of the global supergroup, justified being the representers of the entire K-pop industry at the Buckingham Palace.

Adhering to the formal attire required for state banquets, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé appeared at Buckingham Palace in impeccable glam gowns as they arrived together and then took their places at the diplomatic dinner.

Lisa looked stunning in a pastel blue sequinned gown that had an attached cape, while Jennie looked charming as paradise in white. Jisoo and Rosé looked stunning in black outfits, showcasing their unique and alluring looks.

The Pink Venom crooners were seen praised by King Charles III, in a video that has now gone viral. Another clip of the quartet having a conversation with His Highness was equally widespread online.

But, a specific video clip featuring BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé's perplexed faces upon being recognized by King Charles III during the address caused its fans to burst out laughing.

Fans tweeted on social media highlighting how Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa were taken aback when their names were mentioned by the King himself. This set a flurry of tweets on X, as fans wrote, "MEME BLACKPINK WE ARE SO BACK."

Furthermore, the King of the United Kingdom stressed the impact K-pop continues to have on young individuals and how it's transforming them for a better future. King Charles stated that Korea has paired James Bond with Squid Game, Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS's Dynamite as reported by Sky News.

The King further added that both of their cultures have a unique capacity to arouse curiosity worldwide, turning a supposed soft power into a mutual powerhouse.

"Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS’s Dynamite. Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower."

Amidst ongoing speculation regarding BLACKPINK's contract renewal which is concealed with the shroud of uncertainities, fans reveled in this moment when they saw the four members together once again. This is BLACKPINK's first appearance as a group after their last concert in Seoul on September 17, 2023, from their global tour BORN PINK.