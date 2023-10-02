"Sold out queen": Fans go gaga as BLACKPINK Rosé sells out her Tiffany Lock Edition on the website 6 minutes after its worldwide release

BLACKPINK Rosé made headlines on October 1, 2023, as the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition that was made available globally on the brand’s website was sold out in six minutes. The $30,300 (4.1 million KRW) worth of luxury pieces, including the Tiffany Lock Medium Pendant for $6,200, the Tiffany Lock Medium Earrings for $6,400, the Tiffany Lock Small Pendant for $3,400, and the Tiffany Lock ROSÉ Edition that cost $14,300, were all sold out immediately after their worldwide release.

Owing to the idol's global popularity, Rosé from BLACKPINK at the Tiffany & Co. Vision and Virtuosity event reportedly brought in over $36.4M. It is approximately 13% of 2022 Earned Media Value (EMV), as per a report published by the Influencer Marketing and Analytics website, Lefty & Karla Otto.

Now, the South Korean idol's charismatic presence as Tiffany & Co.'s brand ambassador has left her fans agape as the brand's website has gone out of stock in just six minutes.

BLINKs laud BLACKPINK Rosé's global influence and call her "the most popular idol"

Interestingly, the BLACKPINK member was noted as one of the top global influencers on September 30, 2023, based on trends and analysis in the high-end jewelry sector as well as algorithms created by Lefty, which recognizes and identifies top-ranking global influencers in its report.

Thus, BLINKs are showering praises on BLACKPINK's Rosé on social media (Twitter/X) and laud her influence across the world. While some hail the idol's influential prowess, others admired how her name was enough to get items out of stock from a brand's website that is renowned for its extremely high-end prices.

The year 2022 was a "record year" for the high-end jewelry company, according to a statement made by LVMH in January 2023, as published by the Influencer Marketing and Analytics website, Lefty & Karla Otto. More recently, Tiffany's strategy is clearly successful in terms of financial benefit because of Rosé.

The luxury jewelry house has engaged with the help of a number of young and notable rising talents over the past two years, including BLACKPINK Rosé, Anya Taylor-Joy, and skier Eileen Gu, as brand ambassadors.

Besides, Tiffany & Co. has collaborated on sponsored initiatives with a wide range of creatives, including designer Raul Lopez of Luar, actor Jenna Ortega, and influencers Brittany Xavier and Chriselle Lim. The luxury brand has adopted a modern, young aesthetic and positioned itself as a chic, affordable choice to appeal to Millennials and Gen Z.

High-end jewelry, which is only accessible to a few audiences and is the pinnacle of luxury, elegance, and craftsmanship, is more desirable overall due to its rarity. Although high jewelry only makes up a small portion of a major jewelry brand's range, its uniqueness and rarity are effective narrative devices for Maison Tiffany & Co.'s artistry and heritage, as well as for linking with celebrity ambassadors who reflect their beliefs.

In other news, fans in Paris were astonished by Rosé on September 26, 2023, at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show. The megastar of the worldwide sensation BLACKPINK made an appearance wearing an ensemble from Saint Laurent's fall/winter 2023 collection that included cigarette-style pants and a striking top with a checkered pattern, leaving onlookers and paparazzi impressed.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK's Rosé is also the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Rimowa, and Sulwhasoo, alongside Tiffany & Co.