Fans appreciate Blackpink Rosè look for latest W magazine campaign: "People envy her because they can't BE HER" 

W Korea features Blackpink Rosè in its vol. 12 where the K-pop star is dressed in various stunning outfits from the Saint Laurent 2024 Spring Collection. The year 2023 is almost near its end and while reminiscing about the previous few months of the year, W Korea has taken an exclusive interview with Blackpink Rosè.

The singer talked about her two most unforgettable events including her second world tour, 'BORNPINK,' touring 34 cities worldwide successfully, and the Coachella headlining, which has started K-pop's new journey.

W Korea stated:

"Now that 2023 is finally ending, ROSÉ rewinds and reflects on what she has been through this year. In ROSÉ's time, She rendezvoused two unforgettable events: her second world tour, 'BORNPINK,' touring 34 cities worldwide successfully, and the Coachella headlining, which has started K-pop's new journey. 2023 is a year ROSÉ can finally prove to herself that she can listen to the voice of her saved heart."

During this exclusive interview with W Korea, Blackpink Rosè sported some of the latest outfits from the Saint Laurent 2024 Spring Collection. Fans are comparing her look with Goddess Aphrodite who is a Greek goddess of love. In addition to that, netizens are saying that:

"People envy her because they can't BE HER"

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Fans are amazed by Blackpink Rosè's new look for W Korea vol. 12 featuring Saint Laurent 2024 Spring Collection

In 2021, Blackpink Rosè became the muse for the French luxury fashion house and then in 2023 officially joined Yves Saint Laurent Beauté as its global brand ambassador. Since then, many have spotted Rosè wearing various outfits from Saint Laurent and flaunting perfectly.

Rosé has achieved significant success in the fashion world. She became the first K-Pop star to attend the Met Gala, where she wore a slinky LBD amplified by the addition of an oversized white bow and a dazzling clover motif choker with hundreds of crystals.

She has inspired fans to embrace bold and edgy styles, experiment with their hair, and popularize fashion trends such as oversized blazers, chunky sneakers, and statement accessories. Blackpink Rosè's influence and success in the fashion world are undeniable, and she continues to inspire fans and fashion lovers with her bold and edgy style.

Her recent pictorial for W Korea magazine wearing the Saint Laurent 2024 Spring Collection has also stolen her fans' hearts. W Korea has shared some glimpses of the issue via its official Instagram handle and fans have overflowed the comment section with appreciation and praising comments. According to the fans, Blackpink's Rosé's beauty is natural and her aura is elegant and classy.

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

The exclusive interview of Rosè with W Korea is currently available on the YouTube channel of the magazine brand. Fans can watch it now!