"The wrong news got out": BLACKPINK Rosé personally addresses collab rumors with Taylor Swift after they were spotted leaving a Listening Party

BLACKPINK Rosé personally cleared out the rumors of her collaborating with Taylor Swift for a project. A fansite for Rosé was able to interact with her at the airport on September 23, 2023, and enquired about the alleged collaboration, to which the singer replied that the wrong news got out as it was just a few friends and known associates hanging out together.

"That… I think it was just a party that we had amongst ourselves. But the wrong news got out."

Expand Tweet

On September 9, 2023, the two international stars were seen leaving Electric Lady Studios simultaneously while attending an album release party in New York. This small incident drove their fans into a frenzy.

The storied Electric Lady Studios has a history of being the most sought-after music recording facility since 1968. Taylor Swift hosted a party in this venue, attended by stars such as Rosé from BLACKPINK, Cara Delevingne, Haley Williams, Sadie Sink, Jack Antonoff, and Margaret Qualley.

What were the rumors regarding BLACKPINK Rosé and Taylor Swift's collab for a song all about? Let's check

BLACKPINK Rosé was seen walking out of the Electric Lady Studios in New York right after the Karma singer-songwriter Taylor Swift left the building on September 9, 2023. The Karma singer-songwriter had hosted an intimate party with a star-studded guest list.

Fans were quick on their feet to speculate a collaboration between the two global pop stars and took the internet by storm as #Rosé started trending worldwide.

Expand Tweet

The On The Ground singer recently wrapped up her group world tour, BLACKPINK BORN PINK World Tour 2023, which began in October 2022 and took its final bow on September 17, 2023, in Seoul. RED VELVET Seulgi, BIG BANG Taeyang, aespa, and other K-Pop idols and Korean actors and actresses attended the final concert of the globally successful world tour.

Amidst an ongoing world tour, the Shut Down singer from BLACKPINK managed to squeeze in time to attend the party hosted by Taylor Swift, which added even more fuel to the fire. Fans were hysteric, and their speculations had no bounds.

Fans went berserk as one said, "I'm actually gonna lose my damn mind," while others expressed in a similar manner

BLINKs have been awaiting a solo album or EP by Rosé for a long time. The second member to release a solo after Jennie was Rosé, who released her debut single album, R, in March 2021. The album featured the songs On the Ground and Gone.

Fans took to Twitter and gushed about a possible future collaboration between the two mega-stars of the music world.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A collaboration between the two mega stars will be iconic and one of the best and biggest news in the music world.

Seoul Sports reports that YG Entertainment is negotiating with BLACKPINK members to promote the group for six months out of every year, with Rosé potentially renewing her contract, while Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa are in final discussions with other agencies and may leave YG Entertainment.