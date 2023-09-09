"TAYSÉ COLLAB IS FINALLY COMING": Fans speculate after they spot BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Taylor Swift at an album release party in New York

Fans are speculating BLACKPINK’s Rosé collaborating with Taylor Swift for an upcoming song after spotting the two global stars at an album release party in New York on September 9, 2023. The two global stars were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios at the same time, which has sent their fans into a frenzied state.

On September 9, 2023, Taylor Swift hosted a party in the legendary Electric Lady Studios which has a legacy of being the most sought-after music recording studio since 1968. The guest list was adorned with many notable names such as BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Cara Delevingne, Haley Williams, Sadie Sink, Jack Antonoff, and Margaret Qualley among others.

"PLEASE BE A COLLAB": BLACKPINK Rosé's fans can be seen vehemently manifesting an upcoming collab

Rosé made headlines just two days back on September 7 with her being one of the faces for the Rimowa, the German luggage-maker brand's latest ad film. With the BORN PINK World Tour 2023 finale in tow, BLINKS speculates about a new music collaboration between Rosé and the Hollywood music sensation, Taylor Swift.

Fans were quick to take to X and express their speculations, hoping for it to come true. Have a look:

Taylor Swift was recently on her ERAS Tour 2023 with 146 shows, which started on March 17, 2023, and had her last show on August 9, 2023. Speaking of which, Rosé's fans had wished to see her in one of Taylor's ERAS Tour concert shows.

Since the BLACKPINK singer was on her own group world tour, BORN PINK, at the same time, fans had to let go of their hope. Nevertheless, seeing Rosé leave the New York recording studio from a party hosted by Taylor Swift, has breathed life into her fans.

The year 2023 has been quite a rollercoaster for BLINKS as they witnessed the global star, Rosé, being roped in by major brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., and Sulwhasoo, as their brand ambassadors.

In other news, Rosé featured in an ad film by the German brand, Rimowa on September 7. The ad campaign, Never Still, also starred seven times Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton along with the celebrated French football virtuoso, Kylian Mbappé.

The last shows of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour 2023 will be on September 16 and 17, in Seoul. Throwing a music collaboration with Taylor Swift in the mix would just be what her fans wish for at the moment.